Home Business Giusy Meloni scores: queen on the night of the Milan Foundation. The photos
Business

Giusy Meloni scores: queen on the night of the Milan Foundation. The photos

by admin
Giusy Meloni scores: queen on the night of the Milan Foundation. The photos

Giusy Meloni (Instagram giusymeloni)

Giusy Meloni, the queen of the party for the 20th anniversary of the Milan Foundation

Il Milan celebrated i 20 years of the Milan Foundation with a charity event.

Obviously the top management of the club were present, from Paolo Scaroni to Giorgi Furlani, passing through the Rossoneri managers Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara.

Plus of course the whole team – with stars Ibrahimovic e Giroud, Mike Maignan (for the French super goalkeeper, the injury has passed: he is ready to return to the field) – and to the technical staff led by Stephen Pioli (the Rossoneri coach is fresh from a well-deserved victory in the Panchina d’Oro).

But the evening of Fondazione Milan had another star: it’s about the presenter Giusy Meloni (known face from Sportitalia and Mediaset Inifnity) in an elegant black dress, who enchanted everyone present for her skill and beauty.

giusy meloni ibrahimovic of katelaereGiusy Meloni, Ibrahimovic and De Katelaere (Instagram giusymeloni)

Read also

And then…

federica masolin sky engines f1

Sky starts the engines! What a couple, F1 muse Federica Masolin with… Photos

(Instagram federicamasolin)

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Bitcoin sinks to $ 29,000 after US cpi, Ethereum -10%. Also weighs the Caporetto di TerraUSD

You may also like

Inflation at 2% an untouchable dogma, but if...

Beatings in high school, Mattarella: “Civilization is a...

Cariplo Foundation: Giovanni Azzone towards the presidency

The net inflow of funds in the defense...

Camila Giorgi new queen of Mexico: the tennis...

Russian propaganda arrives in two kindergartens in Milan....

Mattarella sticks the majority and calls the government...

Revealed Model 3 facelift: Interior upgrade, radar return,...

European stock markets open the last session of...

Cospito remains at 41-bis: Cassation rejects the appeal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy