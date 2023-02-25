Giusy Meloni, the queen of the party for the 20th anniversary of the Milan Foundation

Il Milan celebrated i 20 years of the Milan Foundation with a charity event.

Obviously the top management of the club were present, from Paolo Scaroni to Giorgi Furlani, passing through the Rossoneri managers Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara.

Plus of course the whole team – with stars Ibrahimovic e Giroud, Mike Maignan (for the French super goalkeeper, the injury has passed: he is ready to return to the field) – and to the technical staff led by Stephen Pioli (the Rossoneri coach is fresh from a well-deserved victory in the Panchina d’Oro).

But the evening of Fondazione Milan had another star: it’s about the presenter Giusy Meloni (known face from Sportitalia and Mediaset Inifnity) in an elegant black dress, who enchanted everyone present for her skill and beauty.

Giusy Meloni, Ibrahimovic and De Katelaere (Instagram giusymeloni)

