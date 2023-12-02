Home » Global and Latin American City Rankings: The Most Expensive and Cheapest Places to Live in 2023, According to The Economist
According to a recent report by The Economist, the most expensive city in the world to live in is Geneva, where you need more than US$5,000 per person per month to cover basic expenses. Three cities in the United States also made the list of the top 10 most expensive cities in the world in 2023. The report also reveals that the cost of living in Latin American cities compared to the rest of the world.

The data from The Economist has sparked interest across various news outlets in Latin America, with articles in El Nacional, La República Perú, Univision, El Observador, and La Patilla discussing the most expensive and cheapest cities to live in around the world. The report has sparked conversation about the cost of living and economic disparities in different regions.

For more in-depth coverage and details on the most expensive and cheapest cities in the world, readers are encouraged to visit Google News for the full coverage of this topic.

