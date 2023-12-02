Home » Is this the end of theories about how planets form?
Is this the end of theories about how planets form?

Researchers from Penn State University have discovered a massive planet that is over 13 times the mass of Earth, orbiting an ultracool star. The size of the planet, called LHS 3154b, is larger than its host star, which is several times less massive than the Sun. The discovery challenges current theories of planet formation, as the massive planet contradicts what scientists thought was possible around small stars. The discovery was made using a special astronomy spectrograph, the Habitable Zone Planet Finder (HPF), designed to detect planets orbiting cold stars that could potentially support liquid water. This ground-breaking discovery has scientists re-evaluating their understanding of planet formation and star systems. The findings from this study have the potential to revolutionize our current knowledge of planets and their solar systems.

