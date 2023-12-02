Karol G Fans Fall Victim to Scam When Trying to Attend Medellín Concert

A group of eight friends from various cities in Colombia recently fell victim to unscrupulous resellers while trying to secure tickets for Karol G’s concert in Medellín. The supposed reseller offered them Oriental tickets for the concert at a discounted price, but it turned out to be a scam.

The group initially thought it was a valid transaction and were assured by the reseller that they would receive their tickets within 15 days. However, when the deadline passed, the reseller confessed that they had been scammed and apologized to the group. The woman claimed that the person who hired her to resell the tickets had disappeared, leaving her unable to fulfill the transaction.

This unfortunate incident occurred while the group was trying to secure their place at the upcoming La Bichota concert, a special two-day event to be held at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. The event is part of Karol G’s concert tour throughout Latin America and will feature special experiences, restaurants, stages, games, and products from her Con Cora Foundation.

Despite the setback, the group still hopes to attend the concert, which promises to be an exciting event with surprises and special guest artists. The participation of different artists has already been confirmed by Karol G’s tour on social media, including DJ Agudelo 888, who often accompanies her in her shows.

