What will the Padres do with Soto? Will they change it in Nashville?

AJ Preller Looks to Make Moves During Winter Meetings

San Diego Padres’ General Manager AJ Preller has a history of making impactful moves during the Winter Meetings, and this year seems to be no different. His track record includes acquiring players like Wil Myers, Matt Kemp, Justin Upton, and most recently, Xander Bogaerts.

As the Winter Meetings approach in Nashville, Tennessee next week, it’s anticipated that the Padres will be quite active. The team is in need of pitching – a lot of it. In addition to pitching, they could also use another catcher and bench depth.

Speculation is also swirling around potential player trades. Juan Soto and Trent Grisham are candidates likely to be traded, and the Padres have a strong minor league system with prospects that could be used to bolster their pitching.

One such player is Jacob Marsee, the team’s No. 12 prospect, who recently won the Arizona Fall League MVP. His impressive performance could make him an attractive trade chip or an alternative as a left-handed bat for the bench.

The Rule 5 Draft also presents an opportunity for the Padres to make moves. Mexican catcher Brandon Valenzuela has been made available for the draft, and the team has room on its 40-man roster to be active in acquiring potential bullpen arms.

The biggest question looming over the Padres is whether they will trade Juan Soto. Rumors are circulating about the possibility, and with Soto potentially hitting the free market next offseason, the Padres will undoubtedly be fielding offers from interested teams.

As the Winter Meetings draw near, all eyes will be on AJ Preller and the Padres as they look to address their needs and potentially make significant moves to strengthen their roster.

