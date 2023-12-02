Understanding Syntergetic Medicine: An Interview with Dr. Michael Samarra

The Rise of Syntergetic Medicine: An Interview with Dr. Michael Samarra

In our Conscious Looks section, thanks to Fil D’Ariadna, we explore the world of syntergetic medicine. We had the privilege of speaking with Dr. Michael Samarra, a seasoned expert with over thirty years of experience in the field of medicine.

So, what exactly is syntergetic medicine? It’s a discipline that combines the principles of conventional medicine with those of alternative and complementary medicine, such as acupuncture, homeopathy, and traditional Chinese medicine. This approach is rooted in the belief that disease is a result of imbalance in the body, mind, and spirit. In order to effectively treat a disease, the individual must be treated as a whole.

Syntergetic medicine is gaining popularity among patients worldwide and has even been recognized by the World Health Organization as a form of complementary medicine emerging from traditional practices.

Dr. Michael Samarra holds a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Barcelona and has dedicated his career to integrative medicine. With a specialization in Physical Education and Sports Medicine, as well as expertise in nutrition and holistic micro-nutrition, he is also a certified doctor in Syntergetics.

Furthermore, Dr. Samarra is a national and international teacher of syntergetics and holistic and integrative medical therapies. He also serves as a trainer in Raja Yoga meditation and therapeutic use of sound through mantric. Additionally, he manages the Mattherhorn Medical Center in Barcelona.

