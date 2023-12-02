Two Belgian TV programs win the Golden Rose

© VTM

The Belgian TV programs ‘Recht naar de Gevangenis’, which Woestijnvis made for Play4, and ‘Destination

Source: BELGA

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:06 PM

‘Straight to Prison’ won in the ‘Factual Entertainment and Reality’ category. ‘Destination

READ ALSO. ‘Destination

A total of four Belgian TV programs were nominated, chosen from a list of more than 700 candidates from 30 countries. The series ‘Season of Sex’, shown on VRT MAX, could not cash in on its nomination on Monday evening. In the ‘Multiplatform Series’ category, ‘Capture’ ultimately won. And the French-language version of Dertigers, ‘Trentenaires’ on RTBF, did not ultimately receive an award. ‘Another Love’ won in the ‘Soap/Telenovela’ category.

Play4 already won a Golden Rose last year with ‘James De Musical’, in the ‘Studio Entertainment‘ category.

Since 1961, the Rose d’Or Awards have celebrated international television and radio programs that excel in originality, creativity and excellence. In the past, films including ‘De Mol’ (2000), ‘Benidorm Bastards’ (2010) and ‘Wat Als?’ (2013) has already been awarded the prize. More recently, in 2018, the Een programs ‘Down the road’ and ‘Sorry for Everything’ won a Golden Rose.

