A look from Huila

Every December 1st, World AIDS Day is celebrated, a day dedicated to highlighting progress in the fight against the HIV/AIDS pandemic, caused by the spread of HIV infection. To date in 2023, a total of 420 new diagnosed cases have been registered in Huila. The authorities urge to intensify efforts in disease promotion and prevention initiatives.

The management of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) represents one of the main challenges in the field of public health at a global level. According to the World Health Organization, more than 40.4 million people have lost their lives due to this disease. By the end of 2022, the number of people living with HIV exceeded 39 million, of which 25.6 million resided in Africa.

Despite the efforts set out in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which include reducing HIV transmission, many countries are still experiencing an increase in cases, a situation exacerbated by the impacts of the pandemic on health systems. health.

In the context of HIV, the country faces various challenges, such as promoting education, raising awareness about the consequences of infection, early diagnosis and eradicating the stigma associated with HIV. To explore these problems, we had a conversation with Jairo Muñoz, a doctor specialized in HIV at the IPS Sies Salud de Neiva. This entity, responsible for the care of 95 percent of the patients diagnosed in Huila, plays a fundamental role in caring for and addressing this complex health reality.

According to Sivigila figures, 420 cases of HIV have been diagnosed so far in 2023.

What is the importance of addressing the issue of HIV today?

It is essential to address the issue of HIV today. Although we strive to eliminate discrimination, the most important thing is to differentiate between the disease caused by the HIV virus and its most advanced stage, commonly known as Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). It is crucial to keep in mind that patients with controlled viral load do not transmit the virus; undetectability is equivalent to non-transmissibility. Those who manage their condition are individuals who do not spread the disease. It is imperative to consider this pathology as treatable, with accessible care at primary levels of medical care, allowing patients to lead a comfortable and peaceful life.

How much has science progressed in this area?

Since the 1980s, when the virus was identified, there has been talk of complex antiretroviral therapy, which consisted of a combination of drugs in numerous daily tablets (20-30 tablets). However, since the 1990s, the models have evolved with new molecules and simplified schemes presented in a single tablet. In addition, there are significant advances, such as a monthly injection that we hope will soon be available in Colombia, as well as intravaginal rings that are used around the world, especially in countries like India and the Middle East, where the use of condoms is prohibited for working women. sexual. These innovations are intended to reduce the incidence of cases in the future.

Do numerous stigmas and myths around HIV infection persist, generating rejection, or have they been completely demystified today?

The reality is that HIV is an infectious disease transmitted mainly sexually, especially in the absence of a condom and when a person does not receive effective treatment. Other forms of transmission include sharing syringes, common among intravenous drug users. However, it is essential to demystify the idea of ​​transmission through everyday gestures such as kisses, caresses, sharing food or even sleeping with someone. This lack of transmission also applies to the context of patients keeping their condition under control.

How are Neiva and Huila with respect to patients with HIV?

Regarding the number of HIV cases nationwide in 2022, the High Cost Account (CAC) reported that 12,919 new cases of HIV transmission were registered in Colombia, which is equivalent to a daily average of 35.39 infections. The CAC estimates that around 170,000 people live with HIV in the country, and 83.40% of them know their serological status. Of the total, 88.34% receive antiretroviral therapy, and 87.59% have achieved viral suppression.

So far in 2023, according to data from Sivigila, 420 new cases of people diagnosed with HIV have been registered in Colombia, of which 266 correspond to Neiva. This figure is worrying compared to previous years. These are followed by Pitalito with 48 cases, Garzón with 22 and La Plata with 14, these being the most affected populations in the Huila region.

Who are the most affected by HIV?

In the context of Colombia, a distribution is observed where 80 percent of cases affect men and 20 percent affect women. In the department of Huila, the male gender is the most impacted, representing 86 percent with 362 cases, while women constitute 12 percent with 58 cases.

Distribution by age, the largest number of cases is concentrated between 16 and 35 years old, totaling 280 cases, which is equivalent to 65 percent of the total. It is imperative to focus control and prevention measures on vulnerable populations, since, despite investing considerably in treatment management, investment in preventive measures remains insufficient.

Promoting appropriate sexual behaviors and eradicating the fear associated with the disease are crucial aspects. This pathology, if not managed properly, carries a high risk of complications that could lead to critical situations.

Could there be underreporting of the disease?

The consideration of under-registration has always been present, aiming for 95 percent of people to be diagnosed and treated. However, we are currently reaching a percentage of 82-84, which implies that there is a proportion of the population that is unaware of their diagnosis and, therefore, is transmitting the virus.

How often can a citizen request an HIV test from their doctor?

According to promotion and prevention regulations, anyone, including young adults, can request an HIV test. It is the doctor’s duty to offer tests such as Elisa or rapid tests. Additionally, those who have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who suspects they are diagnosed can also take the test.

Screening is crucial in cases of fever, weight loss, lymph nodes in the neck or groin, seborrheic dermatitis in facial or body areas, unusual skin aggressiveness, pneumonia, recurrent throat infections, genital herpes, or other sexually transmitted diseases.

What message would you send to the population already diagnosed with HIV today?

To the patients who are part of treatment programs, my congratulations, since the majority demonstrate great responsibility and become a family for us, doctors. They are people who, day after day, show their commitment to controlling the disease, enjoying a normal life and achieving success in various aspects of their lives.

To those who may have doubts about their serological status, I invite them to go to health services to perform tests, find out their situation and begin their treatment as soon as possible. HIV is a reality that affects everyone, and anyone can be at risk of acquiring the virus.

