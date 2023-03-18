Beloved Akki

In view of the huge increase in the number of civil society associations, and compared to their productivity in their areas of specialization and interests, we conclude without any great effort that civil productivity today does not amount to commensurate with the number of associations and their long lifespans. To talk about the urgent and growing field need for the target groups and the specializations that work on it on the ground, from here the question arises, what prevents the donation of associations from matching in quantity and quality with their number and developmental energies? My furnishing and a number of numbers that do not advance or delay anything in the essence of reform and development dilemmas?

Civil society, as in all countries, is often concerned with basic and sensitive issues of freedom and equality, sustainable development, spatial justice, democracy and human rights. With the law and the rights of citizenship, and advocates for the quality and governance of the services directed to it, such as health, education, integration and aid.. and before that, organized and regular institutional aid, but in reality and in general things sometimes go on as if no one calls and pleads or protests and shouts.., and the needy groups expand instead To shrink, and none of her needs are fulfilled, nor is her eagerness relieved except by the carpenter and the catmir?

There may be multiple reasons behind all this, subjective and objective, political and social, organizational and formative, human and material resources. However, there are perhaps two main reasons that can contribute to resolving this difficult problem and dislodging its perch on the situation in any situation, as far as awareness of them and their good use and dealing with their inputs and outputs, including:

The first matter: the objectivity of the civil bet: which some see and deal with as having no limits, and it can be all in all and achieve all even in the absence and turmoil of all, and it is sufficient to believe in this with the strength of all this global trend that presses in the direction of this bet and supports it until He created for him what he calls participatory democracy, which is the strongest indicator of a contemporary democratic state? While the reality is that civil work is just a part of the whole and it may be the smallest of the parts, it is true that it may achieve impressive things, especially if it fulfills the conditions of possibility, possibility, time and place, and then it may accomplish.. and accomplish.. and accomplish.., building a bridge and digging a well. Mobilizing a companion and paving a road.. Building a clinic and equipping a school.. Providing transportation and facilitating accommodation.. Social or political legislation.. However, whatever he is, he must be humble and not be arrogant or overstep his bounds. Rather, he should dispense with other partners and actors, and consider himself It transcends even the largest parties and the most powerful unions, if not sectors and governments, and the misfortune is that this vanity and some of its field success pushes it to seek to play its role instead of observing, inciting, proposing and assisting it?

The second matter: the extent of scientific and professional civil practice: it does not predominate in dealing with its projects based on sober scientific and social research, and as one of them says: How many associations do we have today in this beloved country that fight school dropout and it is increasing (54% in preparatory school only)?, And how many associations fight drugs In the popular neighborhoods and its spread is rampant? How many associations fight poverty and vulnerability with important projects and partnerships and significant amounts of civil money, so these combative phenomena extend to patches and categories? And it did not end? That is that.. and that.. and that the entrance to these projects and partnerships was not correct, and the concept of fighting the dilemma was also not correct, because.. and because.. and because it.. and because it did not result from field scientific research.. my specialty And my participation.. Certain starting points, carriers, and outputs, his luck from understanding the dilemma: “Looking at the branches instead of the roots, and dealing with the symptoms instead of the causes, and thus coexisting with underdevelopment and developing it instead of fighting underdevelopment and achieving real development.” According to Dr. Hassan Mashhour, may God protect him?

There is no professional, sober and productive civil work without scientific research.. social.. educational.. psychological-cultural.. political.. developmental.. media art.. that reveals things as they really are, like puzzles with their lacy colors and complex positions, and gives the player the ability to arrange them with less effort and as quickly as possible. So when will civil actors know that civil work is not just doing good and wasting time.. and changing work in a restricted organizational field to a free, responsible and independent field.. It is true that all this is good and necessary considering the capabilities, capabilities, energies, circumstances and psychology.. but it does not yield much food or even Some of it, less or more, if it is not based on scientific research in conception and practice.. interest and specialization.. criticism and development.. and among the aspects of necessary and possible scientific research:

Self research.. individual or collective.

Study research.. deductive and inductive.. analytical and synthetic.

Institutional research.. in courses and workshops.. forums and competitions.. within the framework of the association and others.

Remote virtual search.. through live debates and exchange of opinions and experiences on websites, networks and groups.

Researching authorship and publishing.. through considered scientific journals.. and documenting experiments and presenting them through all available means.

Today, for example, do we need in our civil society a culture of the project or a project of culture? Do all issues need a project and partnership, or are there self-possible spaces that have been emptied without the empty people entering the new spaces they are promised and they do not have the keys to them and they do not have the conditions for that? ?, Do all issues need aid and services? Or strong pleadings and collective legislation? Or just training and training, reviving desires and initiatives, unleashing potentials, and valuing capacities, as they put it? Why do we deal with all social groups with the same interventions? What is the contribution of these people? Categories in search of solutions to their problems, crystallization and implementation, and why not inherit and sustain them? Where is our scientific clarification in many of the topics that fill the world with clamor and struggle, most of which contain hidden and obvious circumstances and fallacies that are soon devoured by the devourers intentionally and ignorantly, so they drift with them to the perils?.

How much does civil society publish social and educational research on considered scientific research platforms? How many studies, research, magazines and publications are issued on the subject that help them and other politicians who are decision makers? Do they address it and lead the discussion about it on various platforms? How many specialized and persuasive civil energies do they stand out in various fields? How many participatory talk shows are open to all parties and trends, and he always complains about the media’s closure in his face? What is the value of values, identity, originality, scientificity and objectivity in all of this? Science is science, for knowledge is light and ignorance is shame, and the poet’s sincerity when he says: “And the brother of ignorance in life is as if he were trying to rage without hussam.” And the hussam of civil work, like other works, is knowledge and research. Study, initiative, planning, cooperation and spontaneity.