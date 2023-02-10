Home News Rolando Ochoa launches the official video for ‘Whenever you want’
The vallenato accordion player rolando ochoaformer running mate of Silvestre Dangondpremiered this Thursday the official video for the single ‘Whenever you want’.

This song belongs to the most recent recording project of 16 songs called ‘I am Colombia’ launched on March 25, 2022 in the company of his Vallenato group ‘Zona 8’.

My people, the video for ‘Whenever you want’ is already on my channel, enjoy it and subscribe to my channel that more surprises will come ”, Rolando wrote on his official Instagram account.

It must be remembered that the also producer had previously released a special album titled ‘Zone 8: From Colombia to the world‘, as well as the Christian album ‘The Fan of Christ’.

