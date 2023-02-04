Álvaro Uribe Vélez and President Gustavo Petro met again, this time in an apartment in Bogotá, to discuss various issues of the national situation.

It was learned that at the meeting there were also the lawyer Héctor Carvajal, close to the Head of State, the Comptroller GeneralCarlos Hernán Rodríguez, and the president of Fedegan, José Félix Lafaurie.

In the absence of confirmation, it is said that among the issues they have dealt with are health, labor and pension reforms, which will be presented in Congress, as well as projects such as the National Development Plan and the Submission Law.

According to Semana magazine, The key point is the draft of the initiative that will be presented by Minister Carolina Corcho, which has caused much criticism from different sectors, especially for the possible elimination of the EPS.

“We have had a sincere and respectful dialogue with President Gustavo Petro. I went with Dr. José Félix Lafaurie and they discussed different issues of the Homeland,” the former president wrote on his Twitter account.

Comptroller Rodríguez also spoke: “I am convinced that dialogue and seeking common ground in differences are important in the midst of the polarization that the country is experiencing.”

Since Petro took office as president, he has maintained an active communication channel with Uribe, the natural leader of the only opposition party to his government, the Democratic Center.

It should be remembered that this is the third meeting between the president and the former president, the first was on June 29, a week after the presidential runoff, the second on September 27 at Casa de Nariño.