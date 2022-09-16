Home Business Global recession bogey weighs on Piazza Affari, TIM queuing at the Ftse Mib
Business

Global recession bogey weighs on Piazza Affari, TIM queuing at the Ftse Mib

by admin

Incipit of the last session of the week in sharp decline for the European markets. In Italy, the Ftse Mib fell by 1.34% to 22,065 points. Among the individual stocks, the declines of Moncler and Poste stand out, both losing more than 2%. Unicredit was also bad, positive protagonist of the previous sessions, which lost 1.4%. The worst of the Ftse Mib, however, is TIM with -3.31% in the 0.1925 euro area.

Recessive fears hold the market. The World Bank warned of a global recession next year, triggered by the wave of tightening by central banks; Indermit Gill, chief economist at the World Bank, said he was concerned about “generalized stagflation,” a period of low growth and high inflation, in the global economy, noting that the bank cut its forecast for most countries. Instead, the IMF said it expects some countries to enter recession in 2023, but it is too early to say whether there will be a widespread global recession.

On the bond front, the two-year Treasury yield hit 3.873% yesterday, a new 15-year high. Mixed data on US retail sales and jobless claims data have reinforced the case of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

See also  Stock index futures fluctuated down, IM main contract fell 3.31% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Spot gold trading strategy on September 16: The...

Export record thanks to price lists. Energy sinks...

Fu Jiaqi, a statistician from the Department of...

The stock exchanges of today, September 16th. Markets...

How will the drop in deposit rates affect...

The Fed and other central banks are triggering...

The adjustment of the new energy track is...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 16.09.2022

iPhone 14 experience: The shell of the iPhone...

Wall Street: Nasdaq oriented to close worst week...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy