by admin
Nothing gold medal (a few days after the triumph of Marta Bassino)but not even silver or bronze: Sofia Goggia misses the downhill of the Alpine Skiing World Championships of Meribel in France. The Italian champion, a few doors away from the finish line on the ‘Roc de Fer’ track, slipped through the door and was thus disqualified.

Before taking the wrong trajectory and entering the door a few meters from the finish, Sofia Goggia hadn’t skied at her best like so many other times in her career. On a track where she had been the protagonist in the three timed trials – two best times – she was not perfect in the landings of the jumps. Before being ousted from the rankings, Goggia had set the third time out of six competitors. Elena Curtoni is also far from the podium and out of the tops.

Ski, Goggia and the Italians with mourning on their arm for Elena Fanchini

The Italian athletes ran with mourning on their arm for the death, at the age of 37 due to cancer, of Elena Fanchinidownhill world silver in 2005 in Bormio, and which in the next few hours will be cremated after the funeral that is taking place in these hours in Solato, in the province of Brescia.

