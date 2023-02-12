Here is the list of singers in order of performance • Our – Cause perse

01.23 am – Grignani bungler

We love Grignani, from the heart and clumsy, idealistic and cursed, but while he exposes this family drama he travels decidedly on his own in the sense that he doesn’t hit a one-note-one tonight either, exactly like in yesterday’s nice uproar with Arisa. Let’s not delay further on Sethu, the discussion below applies to Will and gIANMARIA

01.18 am – Oxa confusionaria, Shari intense

Anna Oxa, the volcanic Oxa of these days who has had a fight comes down the stairs with a hairstyle that will remind the naughtiest of Grandma Addams. Beyond the jokes, the piece, confusing and baroque, did not gain altitude during the evenings. Better Shari, Salmo’s no longer girlfriend unlike what was rumored, there is personality and intensity in her “Egoist”

01:04 – Young people and little more

The race runs towards the final finish line, between the (too) young Will e and gIANMARIA (it was repeated ad nauseam, the choice to include the rookies among the big names blew up the bench, making the race too frayed), the little more senior Leo Gassmann, but decidedly more trained (after all, he won a Sanremo Giovani). And as has also been said here several times, the boy has shaken off the shadow of favoritism due to his truly cumbersome surname.

00:41 am – Olly autotune and sentimental Article 31

The autotune devotee Olly leaves the Festival with the feeling that without that electronic devilry he could do little and Article 31 plays with the motions of feelings, meeting again after so many years and after so many quarrels. And that ends up being enough

00:19 – Inadequate Lda and the promised Coma Cose

The competition with Lda continues: it has been said, the young D’Alessio has tried to follow in his father’s footsteps, delving into the fields of melody, but the comparison is obviously unequal. Luisa Ranieri passes, more and more leading lady of our cinema and then the baton goes to Coma Cose, betrothed on this stage and bearers of a refined and suspended pop

00:05 – Vanoni: even the technique, always excellent

11.49 pm – Paola and Chiara and Levante don’t make too much impression

The returning Paola and Chiara leave without having impressed much with their attempt at a dance revival (the original yesterday was better, with the 90s medley at the cover night) and not even Levante, with its Arctic Circle outfits , who now appears to be a prisoner of her very exaggerated character.

11.32 pm – Fiorello puts Rai in the sedan, then Mr. Rain and the Zecchino d’Oro

Fiorello teases Amadeus and the state broadcaster, reminding him that after tonight’s jokes “the Rai executives” will go “everyone home, but it’s wonderful” while Ferragni invokes “a bonus lemon” after the French kiss between her husband and Rosa Chemical. And then it’s up to Mr. Rain: he has an incredible following on social media and his superheroes combined with the choir of children’s voices have quickly hoisted themselves to the top of the charts. To many others, however, this very Zecchino D’Oro approach did not fully convince. Who will be right? See also Angry fans wrongly hit with Nintendo Switch 'nearly unplayable', investigation says - Liku

11.17 pm – Ariete is back on track

It was another pilloried one at the beginning, for the repeated falsehoods. The very young Aries has got back on track and sings about love between women with delicacy and no rudeness. And that “not knowing how to swim in a shark tank” will be one of the engraved words that will remain of this Festival

11.10 pm – Madame, slowness and strength

Here is Madame: the queue of no vax controversies is now far away (and also that of alleged quarrels in the dressing room). This story of wrong love entered the ears slowly, but strongly. And in the end, Madame, among a thousand voices, you always clearly recognize her. And she finally thanks Amadeus for having supported her.

11.08 pm – The Cousins ​​of Campagna and the (lost) challenge of the contemporary

Instead, Cugini di Campagna tried to renew themselves, having the song written by one of the most experimental realities of the latest Italian pop, the Representative of List: but the operation doesn’t seem very successful, they can’t get rid of the alone trash ever.

10.53 pm – Novello Lauro

And here is Rosa Chemical: by now the road is marked, she wants to impress more with situationist gestures than with the song, now in the background of her provocations. The last one is that to call Fedez on stage, after mimicking an embrace, and finally kissing him, literally, with the tongue. The song? Oh yeah, we forgot. A film that we have already seen very recently, that of Achille Lauro. Which coincidentally goes up on stage immediately afterwards.

10.36 pm – Gino forever

And here’s another moment that will remain: 88-year-old Gino Paoli returns to the Ariston and bewitches the audience by singing his songs accompanied by Danilo Rea. Giving Amadeus right and the detractors who spoke of the Hospice Festival wrong: class and elegance have neither time nor age. Even if, of course, Gino lets himself go a bit when he talks about ancient horns, forgetting that he is facing an audience of millions of viewers. But then he leaves «The sky in a room». And it’s magic right away.

10.22 pm – Achille Mengoni

And here he is Achille Mengoni, he hasn’t missed a beat so far: winner of all the stages (we still have the bizarre yet persuasive gospel version of Let It Be in the duets with this song written specifically to triumph, he is one step away from the final success , if Ettore Ultimo does not intervene. Yes, the entire landing at the Ariston was designed for this purpose: it is difficult to glimpse the fatal heel, for now. See also Addictions, how much kids like 'boosted' cannabis



– The super favorite Marco Mengoni (Lapresse)

10.18 pm – Rossoneri Lazza

And here is another on the “modern” front, Lazza, who also dominates the rankings who tries to play in the different Ariston championship (speaking of the Rossoneri dressed because he is a huge fan of Milan, in fact Leao has invited you to vote for him). If it seems out of the previously mentioned battle in the head, with its very urban sounds it has certainly won new followers

10.15 pm – Ettore Last

And here he is Ettore (for now) of this edition, the latter who is trying to oppose Achilles (for now) Mengoni. Of similar origins, but of different proposals: the first is more solemn, almost staid, even if technically perfect. And, however, supported by a huge fan base that could give him the final push for an incredible overtaking.

10.05 pm – Depeche Mode’s electronic mass

The «old» Depeche Mode are enough (and still left): finally a large-scale international band returns to tread the stage of the Ariston, after the somewhat huddled performance of the Black Eyed Peas. And if on the new track «Ghost Again» we still have to get used to it, on the electronic mass of «Personal Jesus» («Lift up the receiver/ I’ll make you a believer”: for these two verses alone they deserve eternity) the audience of the Ariston can only stand up. Ancient glories, in short



– Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode (Lapresse)

The returning Modàs leave us with the sensation that they are the real Poohs: the metamorphosis of Kekko Silvestre into Roby Facchinetti is complete (and indeed certainly more in tune, given the last lame performance by Francesco’s father). However, the piece leaves little trace. But in the end Kekko thanks Amadeus “as a man” for helping him, making him come back

21:45 – Giorgia’s recovery

And Giorgia: she got off to a terrible start, out of tune, she went back to the second round, she broke the bank with Elisa on the evening of the duets, even if not crowned at the end. And the recovery operation takes place at the end: because listening to it again, this song is a bit beautiful in the end.

9.37 pm – Through the urban jungles of Colapesce and Dimartino

The most authorial song of the Festival: Colapesce and Dimartino, evening after evening, lead the listener into an alienating urban jungle, with extensive coloring of images, from the Seychelles to Baccarà. And then, they harmonize perfectly as they used to do in the 70s. In short, really good.

21:27 – Pro Ukraine relay

And it’s Chiara Ferragni again: once again she chooses to speak with a bang, wearing a blue dress surmounted by a golden sculpture. In short, the colors of Ukraine. And solidarity for Kiev can also be sensed in the fourth competitor in the race: the former Calimero Tananai holding two flowers in the same chromatic shades. And the song also speaks of the tragedy in the east, of a couple divided by war, as we learned from the video and as he himself tells at the end of the song. It has grown up, yes, Tananai See also better mulberries or cherries? here is what the study reveals



– Tananai. Below, the yellow and blue flowers: the colors of Ukraine (Ansa)

9.13 pm – The Sattei discovery

Brava, with a sure presence and also beautiful. It is one of the most beautiful discoveries, at least as far as this kind of audience is concerned, Mara Sattei, the sister of the chart-eater Tha Supreme, has herself dominated them on several occasions. But the Festival always has a considerable boost

21:08 – The best of the young

The younger brothers of the Nuclear Tactical Penguins at the end of the race, remain the best of the young lot, on the contrary very immature, as has been reiterated several times: light-hearted enough, they give pace to the voice in a harmonious way, they will do something even get out of here. And in any case, in the face of that deferential Mr. Morandi one can only smile

21:03 – Elodie is never wrong

After having «attacked» the Ariston with enthusiasm and skill with a perfect version of «American Woman», she presents herself with a transparent dress. The song, with modern but not artificial sounds, has grown listen after listen. And besides the final outcome, she is never wrong: at the Festival of the easy cue, it is not obvious.

8.42 pm – The anthem as at the beginning and the friend Lucio

And we start as it began: the Mameli hymn resounds inside the Ariston. It is no longer Morandi who sings it, but the band of the Air Force: in short, the attitude is very institutional, right from the start. And then he introduces Gianni Morandi, from supporting actor to true protagonist of the edition: this time he takes up the guitar and, in the audience, pays homage to his friend Lucio Dalla with a medley. And in the end he gets excited, while he is given a proper standing ovation.

20:34 – Soon the very long marathon

In a few minutes, therefore, the conclusion of one of the most “controversial” editions of recent years, where politics has entered the dynamics of the Festival in an intrusive way. Amadeus resisted, also thanks to the successes in the ratings. We’ll see what happens closed curtain. Meanwhile, coming to the race, Mengoni remains the favourite: he has won all the stage races, he is only missing the final laurel. The only one who could compete with him for the supreme place is Ultimo, thanks to his large following in televoting. To find out, we’d have to wait almost three o’clock, a very long marathon. Maybe too much



– The look of Ferragni, co-host of the evening (Lapresse)

19:44 – The final