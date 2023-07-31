Golden Group, revenues up to 15 million (+14%)

The president of Golden Group Davide Malaguti

Golden Group, revenues grow in the first half

Golden Groupthe main independent Italian company active in subsidized finance, presented its results for the first half of 2023. I revenues of the company have grown by 14 percent: from January to June 2023, in fact, they stood at over 15 million euros, two million more than in the first half of 2022.

READ ALSO: Mrs. Lagarde does not stop: new rise in interest rates

In significant improvement also the gross operating margin (Ebitda), which in this first half-year marked an increase of 23 percent and goes from around two and a half million euros in 2022 to three million. The net profiton the other hand, with a growth of 13 percent, stood at one million and 860 thousand euros.

With more than 4,700 projects approved, more than 96 percent more than in the same period of the previous year, the value of funds received from companies that have used the support of Golden Group exceeded 143 million euros. More than 16 percent more if compared with the first six months of 2022, when this item was just over 123 million euros. From this point of view, sales also increased, exceeding 26 million euros, recording a growth of 26 percent compared to the figures for the same period of the previous year.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

