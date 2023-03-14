Home Business Goldman Sachs: 12 stocks that will survive SVB collapse
Business

Goldman Sachs: 12 stocks that will survive SVB collapse

by admin
Goldman Sachs: 12 stocks that will survive SVB collapse

Goldman Sachs recommends 12 high-growth stocks.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, many investors fled bank stocks.

So far, experts say the company’s mistakes will not affect the rest of the US financial system.

Goldman Sachs recommends investors the highest-growth stocks in the restructured financial sector.

US financial stocks suffered a major setback this week after the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

Shares in other banks fell as investors feared that the factors that brought down SVB could set off a chain reaction that would take a toll on the entire financial system.

Immediately after the collapse, however, experts said they saw no signs of a threat from other financial institutions.

“We are not seeing any classic signs of spread at this time, such as pressures in the interbank market,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. Mark Hackett, Nationwide’s head of investment research, echoed the sentiment.

Changes in the stock market create new growth stocks

Given the speed with which the SVB collapsed, it is perhaps not surprising that investors were not immediately reassured. But unless the SVB’s collapse escalates into a systemic crisis, investor confidence should eventually recover. And when it does, there’s one more notable change to consider.

On March 17th, the S&P Dow Jones will restructure the composition of a handful of market sectors. The biggest changes are in technology and financials – companies like Visa, Mastercard and PayPal are moving out of the technology sector and into the financial sector.

Retailers Target, Dollar General and Dollar Tree will also move out of the consumer discretionary category into the consumer staples category, where they will join Walmart and Costco.

See also  Tesla Model S and Model X Dual Motor 4wd, which can be ordered in Italy

These changes will affect ETFs and funds tracking these sectors as they will need to adjust their holdings. David Kostin, chief strategist for US equities at Goldman Sachs, believes the changes would bring more growth to the financial group, which has traditionally been viewed as a value stock space.

read too

business/so-investiert-ihr-am-besten-in-ki-laut-fuehrenden-wallstreet-analysten/”>

This is the best way to invest in AI, according to leading Wall Street analysts

Kostin and his team believe the stocks below will be the top growth drivers of the sector based on expected compound earnings per share growth rates over the years 2021-2024. They are ranked in order of lowest to highest, based on an average of analysts’ estimates of earnings growth over the period.

12. Hartford Financial Services

You may also like

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is closing these 52 branches

Also invest 35mln in renewable energy

Wildling Shoes: How do you fire 40 employees?

Migrants, Meloni alarm: “We risk the invasion”. The...

Apple’s personnel shock: 11 executives get together to...

Balance sheet 2022 – Zurich Airport makes a...

Wall Street: US futures positive, First Republic recovers...

Silicon Valley Bank: Fed announces investigation

Dead Vincenzo Spera, president of Assomusica and historic...

U.S. mortgage rates fall after two bank failures...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy