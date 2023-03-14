Home World Nicole Kidman at the Oscars | Fun
World

Nicole Kidman at the Oscars | Fun

by admin
Nicole Kidman at the Oscars | Fun

The famous actress Nicole Kidman appeared at the Oscars, and the photos from the red carpet caused a stir on the networks.

Izvor: YouTube/E! Insider/screenshot

At the 95th Academy Awards, famous ladies attracted a lot of attention from the public with their styling – some appeared naked, some in completely transparent dresses, the Serbian woman without a face charm charmed everyone, and on the networks everyone is buzzing about the famous actress Nicole Kidman! No, Twitterers are not commenting on her styling, which was otherwise perfect – a long elegant black dress that perfectly highlighted her line, they are worried about the actress’ behavior.

Why? Photos will tell a lot.

The unusual behavior of Nicole Kidman, who was at the Oscars with her husband, the famous musician Keith Urban, is also being reported by some foreign media, which point out that fans are worried about what is happening with the actress. Nikol surprised many with her facial expressions, the way she walked, greeted colleagues, and especially during an interview for ABC when she got too close to the camera..

“Is Nicole Kidman drunk?”, is commented on Twitter, where some add: “But what, she is, and very drunk”, “It seems that she is, look at all those strange moves”. Nicole was on the red carpet in front of numerous paparazzi and passionately kissed her husband.

Source: YouTube/ptx26

Some have noticed that Nicole behaved differently at the Oscars than she did on the red carpet in London, but you’ll probably remember that the Hollywood star has caused a flurry of backlash in the past for gestures that are unusual to say the least – like an unusual round of applause that looked anything but ordinary applause. For now, Nicole has not commented on her performance at the Oscars, where she was in the role of host.

See also  Legislators of Beijing Supervising Performing Arts Circle: Artists may be guilty of words (photos) Broker | Current Affairs Focus | Liu Shimin

You may also like

Scrapping quater, Federconsumatori opens a door for the...

Nedović was injured in the match with Partizan...

Nemanja Nedović: We will be ready when it...

“Disinformation and not appreciable polemical spirit”

Cellnex achieves the main sustainability objectives of 2022

Jelena Karleuša in a transparent raincoat | Entertainment

Milan-Salernitana 1-1: Dia responds to Giroud, the Rossoneri...

Sinner beats Mannarino and returns to the round...

Lineker reinstated by the BBC after the tweet...

today’s horoscope, Tuesday 14 March

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy