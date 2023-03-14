The famous actress Nicole Kidman appeared at the Oscars, and the photos from the red carpet caused a stir on the networks.

Izvor: YouTube/E! Insider/screenshot

At the 95th Academy Awards, famous ladies attracted a lot of attention from the public with their styling – some appeared naked, some in completely transparent dresses, the Serbian woman without a face charm charmed everyone, and on the networks everyone is buzzing about the famous actress Nicole Kidman! No, Twitterers are not commenting on her styling, which was otherwise perfect – a long elegant black dress that perfectly highlighted her line, they are worried about the actress’ behavior.

Why? Photos will tell a lot.

The unusual behavior of Nicole Kidman, who was at the Oscars with her husband, the famous musician Keith Urban, is also being reported by some foreign media, which point out that fans are worried about what is happening with the actress. Nikol surprised many with her facial expressions, the way she walked, greeted colleagues, and especially during an interview for ABC when she got too close to the camera..

Is Nicole Kidman drunk? Holy hell — Joey Gentile (@JoeyGentile1992)March 12, 2023

“Is Nicole Kidman drunk?”, is commented on Twitter, where some add: “But what, she is, and very drunk”, “It seems that she is, look at all those strange moves”. Nicole was on the red carpet in front of numerous paparazzi and passionately kissed her husband.

Source: YouTube/ptx26

Some have noticed that Nicole behaved differently at the Oscars than she did on the red carpet in London, but you’ll probably remember that the Hollywood star has caused a flurry of backlash in the past for gestures that are unusual to say the least – like an unusual round of applause that looked anything but ordinary applause. For now, Nicole has not commented on her performance at the Oscars, where she was in the role of host.