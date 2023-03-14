Home Sports Not even Ukraine does this! a wonderfully punished cyclist
Not even Ukraine does this! a wonderfully punished cyclist

The sentence, which arouses astonishment and anger on the part of the disabled, was handed down by the Latvian Olympic Committee. Since March, he has stopped subsidizing a group of his athletes, among whom is star tennis player Jelena Ostapenko, the reason? In the past months, they participated in competitions alongside Russian and Belarusian athletes. The institution also punished other tennis players Daniela Vismaneová and Darja Semenistajaová, two cyclists Toms Skujinš and Krists Neiland are also coping with the measure.

