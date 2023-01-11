Goldman Sachs today announced the closing of fondo Horizon Environment & Climate Solutions Ia fund that raised a total of $1.6 billion. In detail, the fund in question represents the Goldman Sachs’ first direct private market strategy dedicated to investing in environmental and climate solutions. It is the first in a series of “Horizon” funds through which Goldman Sachs will partner with clients to invest in key sustainability trends.

Focus on environmental issues

The fund is in fact based on one global private equity strategy growth-oriented that aims to identify and invest in companies engaged in the development of innovative solutions in the environmental field and related to climate change. In particular, Horizon Climate focuses on 5 themes that are the cornerstone of Goldman Sachs’ approach to climate transition: Clean Energy, Sustainable Transportation, Waste and Materials, Sustainable Food and Agriculture e Ecosystem Services.

These themes represent the sectors in which Goldman Sachs has observed a strong demand and an opportunity for growth for cost-effective solutions leveraged by organizations that intend to achieve sustainability targets.

The fund is managed by Goldman Sachs’ Sustainable Investing Group, established in 2020, whose professionals have decades of experience in sustainable investing and aim to leverage the extensive resources of Goldman Sachs’ platform to identify differentiated investments and accelerate value creation for portfolio companies.

“The Horizon Environment & Climate Solutions I Fund represents the transformative force of private capital that can help scale cutting-edge technologies that will have a significant impact in the race to net zero“says Julian Salisbury, Chief Investment Officer for Asset & Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs. “We are proud of the support shown by clients who have decided to partner with us in this first fund and we are excited about the journey ahead of us, as the focus on sustainability is increasingly a cornerstone of our investment activities.”