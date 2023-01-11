Home Business Goldman Sachs conclude il closing del fondo Horizon Environment & Climate Solutions I, raccolti $1,6 mld
Business

Goldman Sachs conclude il closing del fondo Horizon Environment & Climate Solutions I, raccolti $1,6 mld

by admin
Goldman Sachs conclude il closing del fondo Horizon Environment & Climate Solutions I, raccolti $1,6 mld

Goldman Sachs today announced the closing of fondo Horizon Environment & Climate Solutions Ia fund that raised a total of $1.6 billion. In detail, the fund in question represents the Goldman Sachs’ first direct private market strategy dedicated to investing in environmental and climate solutions. It is the first in a series of “Horizon” funds through which Goldman Sachs will partner with clients to invest in key sustainability trends.

Focus on environmental issues

The fund is in fact based on one global private equity strategy growth-oriented that aims to identify and invest in companies engaged in the development of innovative solutions in the environmental field and related to climate change. In particular, Horizon Climate focuses on 5 themes that are the cornerstone of Goldman Sachs’ approach to climate transition: Clean Energy, Sustainable Transportation, Waste and Materials, Sustainable Food and Agriculture e Ecosystem Services.

These themes represent the sectors in which Goldman Sachs has observed a strong demand and an opportunity for growth for cost-effective solutions leveraged by organizations that intend to achieve sustainability targets.
The fund is managed by Goldman Sachs’ Sustainable Investing Group, established in 2020, whose professionals have decades of experience in sustainable investing and aim to leverage the extensive resources of Goldman Sachs’ platform to identify differentiated investments and accelerate value creation for portfolio companies.

“The Horizon Environment & Climate Solutions I Fund represents the transformative force of private capital that can help scale cutting-edge technologies that will have a significant impact in the race to net zero“says Julian Salisbury, Chief Investment Officer for Asset & Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs. “We are proud of the support shown by clients who have decided to partner with us in this first fund and we are excited about the journey ahead of us, as the focus on sustainability is increasingly a cornerstone of our investment activities.”

You may also like

The tone of soybean meal under pressure has...

Sustainable meat, the decree exists but the label...

Bank of Italy: new strategic plan to 2025...

Agency: The G7 oil price cap caused Russia...

eToro presents ValueGurus: the innovative portfolio for investing...

In the era of “deep learning +”, Baidu...

Fed, Powell on central bank independence: stable inflation...

Agency: The G7 oil price cap caused Russia...

Petrol, diesel and LPG: why have excise duties...

Gold trading reminder: Powell’s speech helped U.S. bond...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy