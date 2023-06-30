Goldman Sachs: Small caps will return 14 percent

Stock market trading on portable device concept. Finger touching a Chart on smart phone screen on desk

The S&P 500 has dominated the Russell 2000 for the past five years.

But the reign of large caps could be over, says Goldman Sachs.

The bank expects the Russell 2000 to return 14 percent next year versus 9 percent for the S&P 500.

The dominance of large-cap stocks may be coming to an end, according to a study by Goldman Sachs.

