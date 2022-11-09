Listen to the audio version of the article

At the end of the year, the national collective labor agreement for rubber plastic will expire, involving the 140 thousand employees of the 5,500 companies in the sector, ready to send the companies a request for an economic increase of 205 euros (level F) for the three-year period 2023-2025. After the workers’ assemblies and their go-ahead by a large majority, the trade unions, Filctem-Cgil, Femca-Cisl, Uiltec-Uil have approved a claim platform that will soon bring to the Rubber Plastic Federation and Airp (members of Confindustria) for start the negotiation.

In their platform, the unions explain that the post-pandemic scenario requires «the strengthening of industrial relations, in particular the sector observatory as a concrete place for discussion and guidance. The changes underway also require particular attention to training, a strategic tool in which to invest with even greater determination ».

If on the subject of rights, the priority is an increasingly stable and qualified occupation, on contractual welfare the unions believe that a discussion and an in-depth analysis on the universality of the Rubber Plastic Fund and the FasG & P health care fund can no longer be postponed, in order to expand their ” membership through concerted actions, which make it possible to extend the enrollment of workers in the pension fund and in the health care fund. Precisely for this reason they ask to raise the contribution to the Rubber Plastic Fund to be paid by companies to 2% of the annual salary useful for the TFR and to introduce a further additional contribution for the financing of an insurance on premature death and permanent disability for the benefit of registered workers. at the bottom itself.