Home World Mattarella today in the Netherlands: The friendship between Italy and the Netherlands is particularly important: the two countries are linked by a relationship of great friendship and mutual frankness
World

Mattarella today in the Netherlands: The friendship between Italy and the Netherlands is particularly important: the two countries are linked by a relationship of great friendship and mutual frankness

by admin
Mattarella today in the Netherlands: The friendship between Italy and the Netherlands is particularly important: the two countries are linked by a relationship of great friendship and mutual frankness

The visit of the head of state Sergio Mattarella to the Netherlands is underway. «This week the President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura are on a State Visit to the Netherlands. Together with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima I welcomed them to Dam Square, where a state banquet will be offered to our guests tonight at the Royal Palace ». The Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, writes it in a tweet in Italian. «Tomorrow President Mattarella will visit The Hague, where I will welcome him at the Binnenhof for a lunch with the members of the government. The President will also lay a wreath of flowers at the 1940-1945 War Memorial in The Hague and in my presence », adds Rutte on Twitter.

“The friendship between Italy and the Netherlands is particularly important: the two countries are linked by a relationship of great friendship and great mutual openness”. President Mattarella said this on his first day of the visit. “Your presence – he added, addressed to a representation of fellow countrymen in the Netherlands – is a guarantee of a friendship that is not immobile but dynamic”.

See also  Abortion, 50 years after the manifesto in France, the new challenges of women

You may also like

Pennsylvania is Democratic: the parables of Josh Shapiro...

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist...

Biden was able to respond to the fears...

Moscow reveals the mystery of the master of...

Fort Lauderdale Airport: Traveler hides gun in raw...

Epstein case, Virginia Roberts Giuffre withdraws charges against...

US elections, summary of the Midterms for the...

Saudi Arabia, an American arrested who wanted to...

Stability Pact, the EU proposal: from 4 to...

Queen Elizabeth, her Jaguar X-Type up for auction:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy