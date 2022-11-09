The visit of the head of state Sergio Mattarella to the Netherlands is underway. «This week the President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura are on a State Visit to the Netherlands. Together with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima I welcomed them to Dam Square, where a state banquet will be offered to our guests tonight at the Royal Palace ». The Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, writes it in a tweet in Italian. «Tomorrow President Mattarella will visit The Hague, where I will welcome him at the Binnenhof for a lunch with the members of the government. The President will also lay a wreath of flowers at the 1940-1945 War Memorial in The Hague and in my presence », adds Rutte on Twitter.

“The friendship between Italy and the Netherlands is particularly important: the two countries are linked by a relationship of great friendship and great mutual openness”. President Mattarella said this on his first day of the visit. “Your presence – he added, addressed to a representation of fellow countrymen in the Netherlands – is a guarantee of a friendship that is not immobile but dynamic”.