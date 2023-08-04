STELLANTIS In July, the Group leads the sales of commercial vehicles with 46% – Companies

The positive trail of Stellantis continues in the light commercial vehicle market. Based on the processing of data provided by Dataforce, in July in Italy, Stellantis dominated the market with a 46% share (+1.6 percentage points compared to July 2022) with FIAT Professional and PEUGEOT being the brands with the greatest contribution.

FIAT Professional achieved a market share of 27.6% (+5.2 percentage points more than in the same period of 2022) and Peugeot achieved a 6.6% share (+1.9 percentage points compared to 2022 ).

The leadership is even stronger in the electric commercial vehicles sector where Stellantis in Italy obtained a 69.7% market share in July. In this sector, the brand that contributed the most is Opel, with over 40% of the share and with FIAT Professional (at 18.2%, +10 percentage points compared to 2022) and Citroën (7.9%, +6 percentage points compared to July 2022) which achieved the highest growth compared to July 2022.

“Italian professional customers continue to appreciate the product of the Stellantis brands and this is a source of great satisfaction for all of us” declared Gianluca Zampese, Director of the Commercial Vehicles Business Unit of Stellantis in Italy. He then concluded: “This appreciation is the confirmation that the strategy and the offer we have put in place are the best for the Italian economic fabric.”

