Scamacca-Morata: Inter burns Rome.

Is always Inter, at the Italian levelthe main protagonist of the transfer market, given that AC Milan, at the top so far, are now working mainly on exits (KRUNIC would already have an agreement with Fenerbahce). Thus the Nerazzurri management continues to negotiate for a goalkeeper and for the forward requested by Inzaghi.

In the first case, the hot name is always that of SOMMERma Bayern have yet to find a ‘twelfth’while for the striker Inzaghi would like MORATAfor which all’Atletico Madrid 15 million has been offered, but the most probable solution remains SCAMACCA: the Marotta-Ausilio duo could go as far as 25 million plus bonus to get closer to the amount requested by West Ham, who refused the 22 proposed by the Nerazzurri.

Morata and Scamacca were the targets of the Romawhich however now seems to be oriented towards Santos’ talent MARCOS LEONARDO, in recent weeks approached Lazio. Before selling it, however, the santos wants to define the return of SOTELDO and the arrival of RELATIONSHIP, Guinea striker currently at Lokomotiv Moscow. Mourinho however, speaking of Marcos Leonardo, he would have pointed out that he would prefer a more experienced player, and for this reason there has been contact with Bologna for ARNAUTOVIC, however considered non-transferable by the rossoblù coach Thiago Motta. For the midfield in Trigoria, the focus is always on the loan of RENATO SANCHES from Psgwhile in output the elements to be placed are always KARSDORP and IBANEZ, for which, however, there are no proposals that meet the Giallorossi’s economic expectations. Furthermore Mourinho would have pointed out that he did not like the sale of Ibanez.

On the other side of the Tiberthe whitish, nuanced one SOW who went to Sevilla, president Lotito placed an incoming strike by taking the Danish offensive full-back ISAAC22, from Midtjylland, whom Sarri preferred to KARLSSON of Az Alkmaar. The cost of the operation is 10 million euros plus some bonuses, while the player will sign a five-year contract worth 1.5 million euros per season. Now, after this purchase, he could leave Lazio CHANCELLORS, for which there is a strong interest from Empoli. Lazio’s next signing could be the Japanese KAMADA, who has released himself from Eintracht and would like to come to Italy. Meanwhile, the Russian oil has faded ZACHARYANwho went to France to Strasbourg.

It also moves there Fiorentinawhich deals with the Manchester United the assignment of He loved it, for 35 million. Meanwhile, the Colombian defender has arrived YERRY MINA, who seemed destined for the Saudi League and instead chose Viola. Tomorrow the medical before signing the contract with Fiorentina: he arrives on a free transfer having just released himself from Everton.

Il Bari is trying to recover Sebastiano EXHIBITED by Interwhile the general manager of Sassuolo Carnevali defines the sentence spoken yesterday by “a joke”. BERARDI (“I don’t know if I’m staying”). The Torino insists on TALK, for which Leicester are asking for 3 million. Napoli extended his contract until 2028 DISSOLVE and search SUTALO for the defence, while he put Frosinone’s request on standby for GAETANO and ZERBIN (Garcia wants more time to evaluate them). Finally the catchphrase LUKAKU: Juventus and Chelsea continue to work on the exchange with VLAHOVIC, but the London club is not fully convinced because Juve would like 30 million euros as a balance. In any case, the conversation goes on.

