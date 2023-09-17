Google Offers Free Programming Courses for Web Development, Mobile App Development, and AI

Google Offers Free Programming Courses on Web Development, Mobile App Development, and Artificial Intelligence

Google has launched a series of free courses to help individuals learn programming, web development, mobile app development, and artificial intelligence. These courses are available through the company’s official online platforms.

The training programs offer a first approach to programming and its basic principles. Participants not only learn about the technical and practical aspects but also gain knowledge about the theoretical concepts and the practical applications of programming.

One of the courses offered by Google focuses on HTML and CSS languages, which are essential for building functional websites from scratch. The company has collaborated with teachers from the University of Alicante to deliver this training. Additionally, participants learn how to create responsive websites that can adapt to different devices.

“The free course introduces participants to professional web page design. In the initial part of the training, participants will explore the evolution of the web and its current state. By the end of the course, they will be able to create web pages using HTML5,” stated Google in their official announcement.

Upon completion of the course, participants receive a certificate from the American company as proof of attendance and successful completion.

Another course offered by Google focuses on programmatic learning and provides an introductory understanding of Google machine learning. This training consists of a series of videos, real success stories, and practical exercises.

The machine learning course, offered online in partnership with the University of Alicante, has a total duration of 40 hours per week and is designed for beginners.

To enroll in these courses, participants must have basic knowledge of variables, linear equations, function graphs, histograms, and statistical means. They should also possess programming skills and experience with Python. Additionally, familiarity with NumPy and Pandas software is required for specific exercises.

Google’s application development course, provided in collaboration with the Complutense University of Madrid, is another offering in their free training programs. This course also has a duration of 40 hours and is aimed at beginners.

Participants of the application development course will learn the fundamental skills and concepts required for creating mobile applications. The training emphasizes the importance of proper design and programming principles from the beginning of the development process.

With these free courses, Google aims to make valuable knowledge and skills accessible to everyone interested in programming, web development, mobile app development, and artificial intelligence.

(Source: El Cronista)

