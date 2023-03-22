In the debate about the approximately 800 million euro expansion of the Chancellery, the Union is pushing for a comprehensive review of the plans.

In the debate about the approximately 800 million euro expansion of the Chancellery, the Union is pushing for a comprehensive review of the plans. “In view of the difficult budget situation, canceling the plans for the expansion of the Federal Chancellery is an option that needs to be considered,” said the budget spokesman for the Union faction, Christian Haase (CDU), the editorial network Germany (RND, Wednesday editions). “In these difficult times, no alternative is a word that you can no longer say.”

Haase pointed out that a new office building will be built in the immediate vicinity of the Chancellery to accommodate the Office of the Federal President during the forthcoming renovation of Bellevue Palace. After the interim use by the Federal President, this could be available for the Chancellery. “That would be a pragmatic and, above all, more cost-effective solution.”

The Left Party, for its part, demanded that all new buildings be abandoned. “We need an immediate stop to all planned swanky buildings by the federal government,” said parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch to the RND. At the same time, he praised the announcement by Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) that he would stop the expansion planned for his ministry.

HOME PAGE