ROMA – The vote a Strasbourg was scheduled for 9 and the results will arrive shortly after, but surprises are not expected: the compromise reached by the European Parliament’s Industry commission on the EU directive on green houses is backed by Popular (Ppe), Socialists (S&D), Liberals (Renew), Greens and Left. Only Ecr (of which FdI is a part) and Id (of which the League is a part) are against.