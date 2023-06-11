Greenhouse gases, the scaremongering (in part) denied: global emissions are falling

Climate change, sharp decline in greenhouse gas emissions

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the EU economy’s greenhouse gas emissions amounted to 938 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (CO2-eq), down by 4% compared to the same quarter of 2021 (978 million tons of CO2-eq). This decrease is accompanied by some economic rebound, as demonstrated by the 1.5% increase in EU gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same quarter of 2021.

This was revealed by a Eurostat report which, according to the Giornale, “denies the eco-alarmists”. The decline in carbon dioxide emissions for energy uses in the EU is 2.8% compared to 2021. As Il Giornale writes, “the drop in emissions for energy use involved seventeen EU countries with a more conspicuous drop in the Netherlands (-12.8%), Luxembourg (-12%), Belgium (-9.7 %) and Hungary (-8.6%).To date, Germany alone accounts for a quarter of total EU CO2 emissions from fossil fuels, followed by Italy, Poland (both 12.4%) and France (10, 7%)”.

With assistance on nuclear power, again from the Giornale: “The French figure makes us think because the Paris economy is much larger than the Polish one but the massive use of nuclear energy leads to lower emissions”. It is also good that compared to the previous pandemic Q4 2019the EU economy’s greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 6% (from 994 to 938 million tonnes CO2-eq).

