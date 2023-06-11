Home » Colombia, children who survived a plane crash found in the jungle – Corriere TV
Colombia, children who survived a plane crash found in the jungle – Corriere TV

Colombia, children who survived a plane crash found in the jungle – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Four indigenous children survived a plane crash in the Amazon, in which three adults died, and spent 40 days in the jungles of Colombia before being found by soldiers. It is the happy ending of a story followed by many Colombian citizens. It is still unclear how the children – four brothers aged 13, 9, 4 and one – managed to survive on their own for so long. (LaPresse)

June 11, 2023 – Updated June 11, 2023, 07:21 am

