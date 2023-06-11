Angelus in private for the Pope, “forced” to rest by the doctors

breaking latest news – Pope Francis will not recite in public the Angelus prayerbut only in private. It was announced at the press conference held at the Gemelli. “At the direction of the medical staff and personal health assistant, and as may be inferred from the normal times of postoperative course in speeches of this kind, Pope Francis tomorrow will recite the Angelus prayer in private, uniting himself spiritually, with affection and gratitude, with the faithful who want to accompany him, wherever they may be”. This was communicated by the director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

“The medical staff informs that Pope Francis’ post-operative course continues to be regular. All drips have already been suspended in recent days and the Holy Father is feeding on a semi-liquid diet. It is afebrile and hemodynamically stable“, Bruni said,” Post-operative blood tests and chest X-rays are good. The Holy Father is following a careful convalescence which aims at reducing the effort of the abdominal wall, to allow the implanted prosthetic mesh and the repair of the muscular fascia to heal optimally”.

“As he got older he got wiser“, Sergio Alfieri, the doctor who performed the surgery two days ago, told reporters. In any case, “Getting out of bed and sitting in an armchair every time puts tension on the abdominal wall. So we asked the Pope to avoid this effort.”

“We would like to make sure that he returns to Santa Marta in the best conditions, what he does a week’s recovery“, continued the doctor,” Scars in any case require three months for everyone. It is very important that you return to work physically strong. But you can suggest to him, because he is the one who decides. We gave him a medical suggestion for Sunday, and he’s decided.”

Furthermore, Alfieri said again, “if you don’t pay careful attention to the scars and the mesh tears, then you have to take him back to the operating room. If he, on the other hand, observes a careful convalescence, he won’t have any problems. On the occasion of the other hospitalization he recited ‘ the Angelus, but after seven days and he didn’t have to keep the abdominal wall at rest”.

