Source Title: Guaranteeing Supply and Stable Prices for People’s Livelihood, 18 supermarket chains in Beijing open to sell government reserved meat

After the National Day, the price of pork in the market has risen significantly. A few days ago, Beijing has adopted the method of releasing government reserve meat to regulate the market price of pork. According to the monitoring of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, as of 14:00 on October 18, the average price of pork in the national agricultural wholesale market was 34.97 yuan per kilogram, an increase of nearly 7% from October 8 and an increase of more than two months ago (August 18). 20%. The National Development and Reform Commission said that in order to ensure stable supply and stable prices in the live pig market, the country will release the sixth batch of central pork reserves this year, and instruct all localities to increase efforts to simultaneously release local government pork reserves. On October 19, a reporter from Beiqing Daily learned from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce that the government’s meat reserve will be placed in 18 major supermarket chain stores and related retail terminals in Beijing. At present, chain supermarkets such as Wumart, Jingkelong, Yonghui, Carrefour, and Supermarket have all launched government-reserved meat, and the price is generally more than ten yuan per catty. With the increase in the amount of input, pork prices will further fall. Today, a sign of government reserved meat appears in the pork sales area of ​​Wumart Supermarket’s Shuangjing store. The price of 14.99 yuan/catties attracts consumers to choose and buy. “A few days ago, we found out that pork is a lot more expensive, and we don’t dare to eat stewed meat at home. Today, we saw that the government’s reserve meat was launched. I just bought more and brought some back to the elderly.” Customer Ms. Wang said I chose a large piece of frozen front leg meat, and the price shown by the weighing is about 20% cheaper than the price of the same part of the chilled meat. According to the staff in the store, October 19 was the first day that the store began to sell government reserve meat. “These frozen meats are produced in the second half of this year and are of good quality.” It is reported that all Wumart stores in the six districts of the city and some stores in other districts are selling reserved meat. The first batch of goods arrived at the store urgently on October 16. As of the 18th, about 10 tons of reserved pork have been sold. Chu Xuewei, head of the dry meat procurement and sales department of Wumart Group, introduced that since October 17, Wumart stores have started to sell government reserved meat. At present, nearly 90 stores have set up a special area for government reserved meat. “Our purchase price is 14.5 yuan per kilogram, and the retail price is as low as possible, just to benefit the common people.” Chu Xuewei said that in the next few days, the investment will be increased, and the price of reserved meat will continue to fall. Wumart plans to sell this month. The total amount of reserved meat exceeds 100 tons. In Jingke Long Jinsong store, a prominent banner of “Beijing Government Reserve Meat Delivery Point” appeared in the supermarket, which also attracted many customers to stop. In the freezer, the newly-arrived reserve meat is displayed. The price of lean meat for front legs is 16.5 yuan per kilogram, and each person can buy up to 10 kilograms per day. “The government reserve meat put on the market this time is mainly No. 2 and No. 4 frozen meat, that is, the front leg meat and the hind leg meat. Jingkelong selected 20 stores in the sixth district of the city for the launch, and set up freezers for sales. Put up banners for publicity." Sun Jian, Purchasing Director of Jingkelong Group, told reporters that the current retail price of government reserved meat is 7 to 8 yuan per kilogram lower than that of fresh meat of the same part. Put 200 kilograms, "We will also make additional delivery according to the sales situation to ensure the supply." In addition, according to the person in charge of the supermarket, since October 17, the store has launched the sale of Huimin frozen stored meat, and the frozen stored meat has been put into 40 directly-operated stores in just one day. At present, the supply of limited-price vegetables and Huimin meat is sufficient and the price is stable. In addition to the government’s reserve meat, Wumart has recently officially sold winter storage vegetables. The main products are winter storage cabbage and green onions. The current prices are 0.88 yuan/catties and 2.98 yuan/catties respectively. In addition to cabbage and green onions, this year also added yam, sweet potato, carrot, lotus root and other easy-to-store vegetables for consumers to choose from. The sale of winter vegetables will continue until mid-December. Previously, Wumart adhered to the people’s livelihood and announced that it would continue to do a good job in ensuring supply and price stability in the capital market. Ten kinds of “homegrown vegetables”, including cabbage, carrots, white radishes, potatoes, winter melons, green onions, cucumbers, green For bean sprouts, peppers, and tomatoes, increase direct mining at the production area, increase the stocking volume, ensure daily supply, maintain price stability, and achieve no price increase year-on-year or month-on-month. Beijing Supermarket Chain Co., Ltd. is also under the initiative of the Municipal Chain Management Association, from October 15th until the end of the month to organize the activity of “ten kinds of dishes with no price increase”. Price is stable. The Beiqing Daily reporter learned from the Xinfadi market that on October 19, the number of pork in the Xinfadi market was 1,551, and the weighted average price was 34.15 yuan/kg. Overall, the price of pork has been at a high level recently, and the price increase is mainly due to The high cost of live pigs in farms, the reduction in production, and the slowdown in logistics are caused by various factors. The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce revealed that in order to benefit more citizens and improve the regulation efficiency of reserves, this launch is only available to the city's 18 major supermarket chain stores and related retail terminals, and will not be sold to catering enterprises and canteens of government agencies and other terminals. , and appropriately limit the number of personal purchases. On the delivery side, the delivery price of the same variety of investment and storage enterprises is 30% lower than the original sales price in the market; on the retail side, the markup rate of the sales price is not higher than 10% of the delivery price. De Blasio: 'this will be the NYC summer' Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Li Jia

