Tarek Müller (left) and Guido Maria Kretschmer work together. Getty Images, John Phillips, zhihao, alexsl, picture alliance

It’s been about three years since the designer Guido Maria Kretschmer and the online retailer About You announced their cooperation. In 2020, a press release from About You said: This is an “important step in the strategic further development and target group expansion of the fashion brand”.

The last collection by the designer and fashion retailer, which for the first time also included a men’s line, was released in September last year.





Who is Guido Maria Kretschmer?





Guido Maria Kretschmer (born 1965) is a German fashion designer. In 1987 he founded his first company called GMK. Among other things, he designed uniforms for the Hapag-Lloyd airline. Customers such as Deutsche Telekom and Hotel Maritim followed later. Since 2012, he has appeared on the Vox TV show Shopping Queen, criticizing the contestants’ clothing. Since 2018, the personality magazine “Guido” named after him has been published by Gruner + Jahr, which now belongs to the broadcaster RTL. The company recently announced that the magazine will soon be discontinued.

But business seems to be going well beyond that. As research by Business Insider shows, Guido Maria Kretschmer and About You only founded a company together on February 10 of this year beyond their brand cooperation.

That’s behind it.

The corresponding certificate states: The company was founded by About You Verwaltungs SE and Guido Maria Kretschmer Entertainment GmbH. A spokesperson for About You confirmed the formation when asked by Business Insider. She didn’t want to comment on why they founded a company right now.