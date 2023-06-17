Habeck against “empty promises” about heating with hydrogen

The struggle for the heating law continues even after the basic agreement on the traffic light for improvements. Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck speaks out against focusing too much on hydrogen for heating. The Greens politician told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung” that he was “proud of every change” that would make the Building Energy Act better. But there is “a tricky point, and that is the hydrogen”. He would be happy if gas heaters could run on hydrogen. “I’m just afraid that it won’t be enough for that.” The existing hydrogen will first be needed for areas such as the steel industry, in which the transformation doesn’t work any other way.