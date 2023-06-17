Rome Cavalieri celebrates its first 60 years – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 17 – The Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, a luxury resort in the heart of the Eternal City, is sixty years old. Inaugurated by Conrad Hilton, the Rome Cavalieri (then known as the Rome Cavalieri Hilton) opened its doors to international travelers in June 1963, pioneering cosmopolitan hospitality.



Alessandro Cabella, Managing Director of Rome Cavalieri and Hilton Area General Manager Italy, together with Simon Vincent, Executive Vice President and President of Europe Middle East and Africa, Hilton, welcomed the participants of an evening celebrating the anniversary last night. Surrounded by the naturalistic beauty of the hotel’s exclusive Mediterranean park with the suggestive panorama of Rome from above, there were almost three hundred guests by the pool for a gala dinner and a glamorous event with Swinging Sixties atmospheres. After a greeting from the Director Cabella – who recalled the salient moments of the hotel’s history – the evening continued with a dinner around the main swimming pool, with the menu prepared by Executive Chef Fabio Boschero and dessert by Executive Pastry chef Dario Nuti. Following, the highlight of the evening with the part dedicated to entertainment, strictly in a 60s key: the actor Pino Insegno was presenting the show, who then left the stage for the musical performance of The Beatbox, tribute band of the Beatles. The young and talented The Beatbox made guests dance to the tune of the Fab Four.



In the culmination of the evening, the fireworks on the sky of Monte Mario, against the backdrop of Rome by night. Among the guests: the actresses Noemi Brando, Eliana Miglio, Angelica Giusto, Anna Ammirati, the film producer Lucy De Crescenzo, the Olympic medalist athlete Bruno Mascarenhas, the President of the Maison Gattinoni Couture Stefano Dominella, the fashion designer Guillermo Mariotto, the CEO of Titanus Massimo Veneziano, and CEO of ENIT Ivana Jelinic. (HANDLE).

