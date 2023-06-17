Dragon Among Men 7: The Man Who Erased His Name” announces the cast and confirms the RGG Summit Fall 2023 live broadcast “Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

RGG SUMMIT SUMMER 2023 / Live archive of new work release conference of Dragon Studio
※ With Chinese simultaneous interpretation
Announce the main lineup
Character introduction
Lost the past and name, dive into the dark legendary underworld
Kazuma Kiryu
The Ace of the Watase Group
Wakatou assistant of Watase group directly under the eighth generation Omi Alliance
Yasuo Shishido
Yakuza who swears allegiance to Watase
Wakatou of the Watase Group directly under the Eighth Generation Omi Alliance
Hiroki Tsuruno
An underground representative who knows the inside and outside world of Sotenbori well
Cangtianbori’s House of Everything
red eye
The president of the martial arts faction “Onijinkai” directly under the Omi Federation
Chairman of the Eighth Generation Omi Federation Directly Affiliated Onijinkai
Yoshitani Nishitani III
Senior managers who are more verbal than starters
Daidoji sect manager
Garland Kihei
The stage is set in the city that never sleeps “Sotenbori” in Osaka
Osaka/Soutenbori
The main stage of this work is located in Sotenbori, Osaka. Since it is in the area dominated by the Omi Federation, there is a high possibility that someone who knows Kiryu will appear.
Yokohama・Isezaki Ijincho
A town near Yokohama Port where Daidaiji attempted to smuggle gold nuggets. In order to hunt down the culprit who attacked Daidaiji Temple, Kiryu headed towards the Yokohama Star Dragon Association, the only underworld organization in Ijincho.
September 2023 “RGG SUMMIT FALL 2023” broadcast decision
Product Information
-
Product name: Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero Nameless
-
Game platform: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows / PC (Steam)
※ Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows / PC (Steam) only sells the download version.
-
Release date: Scheduled to be released on November 9, 2023 (Thursday)
-
Suggested price: Standard Edition: 1,190 TWD in Taiwan / 298 HKD in Hong Kong
-
Game Genre: Action Adventure
-
Number of players: 1 person
-
Sellers: Seya Co., Ltd.
-
Game Rating: Not yet reviewed