Dragon Among Men 7: The Man Who Erased His Name” announces the cast and confirms the RGG Summit Fall 2023 live broadcast “Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Seya Co., Ltd. has officially announced the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PC (Steam) game software “Dragon of Man 7: Unknown Heroes” (hereinafter referred to as “Renzhong Dragon 7 Gaiden”)’s main lineup and story stage.

The stage of the new story is set in the famous city that never sleeps in Kansai “Osaka Sotenbori”. “Dragon Studio” will also announce the latest information in the live broadcast of “RGG SUMMIT FALL 2023” in September.

RGG SUMMIT SUMMER 2023 / Live archive of new work release conference of Dragon Studio

※ With Chinese simultaneous interpretation

Announce the main lineup

The main lineup of “Dragon Among Men 7 Gaiden” is confirmed to be performed by Taifeng Hongu, Shoyuki Yamaguchi, Yuka and Kim Jae-wook in early summer.

“Dragon Among Men 7: Gaiden” depicts the life poems of “Dragon Among Men 6” from the perspective of Kazuma Kiryu. “A brand new series of stories from the post-gap era. In addition to the evolved combat actions and newly added stages, the entertainment venues full of in-depth game elements are still alive and well. The new characters played by the luxurious cast are also charming and eye-catching.

Character introduction

Lost the past and name, dive into the dark legendary underworld

Kazuma Kiryu

The Ace of the Watase Group

Wakatou assistant of Watase group directly under the eighth generation Omi Alliance

Yasuo Shishido

Yakuza who swears allegiance to Watase

Wakatou of the Watase Group directly under the Eighth Generation Omi Alliance

Hiroki Tsuruno

An underground representative who knows the inside and outside world of Sotenbori well

Cangtianbori’s House of Everything

red eye

The president of the martial arts faction “Onijinkai” directly under the Omi Federation

Chairman of the Eighth Generation Omi Federation Directly Affiliated Onijinkai

Yoshitani Nishitani III

Senior managers who are more verbal than starters

Daidoji sect manager

Garland Kihei

The stage is set in the city that never sleeps “Sotenbori” in Osaka

This work describes “Dragon Among Men 6 Life Psalms”. “The story of the post-gap period, the stage spans from Yokohama to Osaka, and the main stage is “Osaka・Sotenbori”. Please look forward to the new story unfolding in Kansai’s famous city that never sleeps, “Osaka Sotenbori”.

Osaka/Soutenbori

The main stage of this work is located in Sotenbori, Osaka. Since it is in the area dominated by the Omi Federation, there is a high possibility that someone who knows Kiryu will appear.

Yokohama・Isezaki Ijincho

A town near Yokohama Port where Daidaiji attempted to smuggle gold nuggets. In order to hunt down the culprit who attacked Daidaiji Temple, Kiryu headed towards the Yokohama Star Dragon Association, the only underworld organization in Ijincho.

September 2023 “RGG SUMMIT FALL 2023” broadcast decision

The live broadcast of the latest information conference “RGG SUMMIT FALL2023” of “Dragon Studio” which continues to challenge will also be held. “RGG SUMMIT FALL 2023” is expected to be released in September, so stay tuned.

