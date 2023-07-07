New heat wave, orange dot on Sunday in 9 cities – Healthcare

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 07 – New heat wave. It is the second of this summer and during the weekend the temperatures will gradually increase throughout Italy, so much so that the orange stamp is expected for 9 cities on Sunday 9 July. The health risk alert for the most fragile segment of the population will go off for Bolzano, Florence, Frosinone, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin and Viterbo. Yellow dot for all the other urban centers monitored in the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health, except Bari, the only one of the 27 cities to remain with the green dot.



From today the heat will be felt in Campobasso, Catania, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Palermo, Perugia, Reggio Calabria and Rome which win the yellow sticker. Starting tomorrow, the orange dot will go off for Palermo, Perugia and Rome, while Ancona, Bologne, Bolzano, Cagliari, Civitavecchia, Florence, Genoa, Rieti, Turin and Viterbo will switch to yellow alert.



Started in mid-May, the service of the Ministry of Health is developed by the Department of Epidemiology of the Regional Health Service (SSR) of Lazio, which assigns a sticker indicative of the risk. The red one indicates the cities with the highest level of heat risk for everyone; the orange dot, in fact, signals the greatest danger for the most fragile, i.e. the elderly, children and people with chronic diseases; yellow indicates pre-warning, for weather conditions that may precede a heat wave. Finally, the green dot indicates the absence of risk for the entire population. (HANDLE).



