Home Business Hard line of the ECB against inflation, rate hike by 75 basis points
Business

Hard line of the ECB against inflation, rate hike by 75 basis points

by admin
Hard line of the ECB against inflation, rate hike by 75 basis points

The European Central Bank has announced a base rate hike of 75 basis points. The move was widely expected by analysts and had already been acquired by the markets in recent weeks.

The ECB also expects further hikes as inflation remains too high but at the same time highlighted that upcoming decisions will be data-driven. The aggressive squeeze indicates a prevalence of the hawk line over doves asking to proceed with caution, with constant rises as the chief economist Philip Lane indicated.

Already in July, the ECB had raised the cost of money, with a 50 basis point increase in the rate. The move had interrupted the long period of near-zero interest rates that had lasted over ten years.

Today’s appointment was highly anticipated by the markets. After the announcement, the Milan Stock Exchange, already volatile throughout the morning, continued in the red. Shortly after 2.30pm, the main FtseMib index fell 0.22%. The BTP / Bund spread is slightly down to 224 basis points.

See also  8 industrial parent machine concept stocks have been investigated by more than one hundred institutions

You may also like

Binhua: The European energy crisis leads to the...

UK, Liz Truss immediately announces gas price cap....

Range Rover Sport V8: the sporty offroad SUV

Cover News | Dongfeng Motor Group donated 20...

Energy crisis, another stop at the Sicilian steelworks....

FOL Trading USA: episode of 08.09.2022

Nissan X-Trail: this is how the fourth generation...

Ceramics, expensive energy threatens the virtuous path of...

BlackRock fears a nasty surprise for the Fed:...

iPhone 14 US version kills physical SIM card...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy