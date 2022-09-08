The Argentine, who touched the ball 102 times in the former match against PSG, is the director Juve hadn’t had since Pjanic, who Sarri asked for 150 touches. Grew up after Florence and waiting for a more linear judgment within the stop, so the face of the Lady changes
Let’s start with the references: 102 balls touched, 82 positive passes. Just looking at the numbers, we would already have to stop and think: the man of order placed in front of the defense by Max Allegri in Paris has recorded more than double that of Florence, and Juve already seemed like another Juve.