Margherita di Savoia, a street vendor stabbed to death on the beach next to her stall: she is 17 years old

Margherita di Savoia, a street vendor stabbed to death on the beach next to her stall: she is 17 years old

A 40-year-old street vendor of Tunisian origin died in the night between Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 September in Margherita di Savoia. The man’s body was found on the sand near the stall that the 40-year-old had set up on the Cristoforo Colombo waterfront, also used as a tent for camping during the night.

Some passersby gave the alarm and the doctors of 118 intervened on the spot, who transported the man by helicopter to the Riuniti polyclinic in Foggia, where the peddler died a few minutes after his arrival. His death was caused by two stab wounds in the right side, probably inflicted at the end of a quarrel.

A 17-year-old was constituted for the murder and is now being interrogated in the Carabinieri barracks in Barletta. The military, coordinated by the Foggia Public Prosecutor’s Office, are trying to reconstruct the incident and its possible reasons.

