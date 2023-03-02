Promoting Chinese-style modernization with informatization

Contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation

Zhuang Rongwen

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly at the opening ceremony of the seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that the generalization and in-depth elaboration of the Chinese-style modernization theory is a major theoretical innovation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the latest major innovation in scientific socialism. results. Chinese-style modernization is a major achievement achieved by our party leading the people of all ethnic groups in the country through long-term exploration and practice, and at great cost. At present, the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the great changes in the world that have not been seen in a century, and the trend of the information revolution have historically converged. The socialist modernization country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation have brought a golden opportunity. We must firmly seize the historical opportunity of the information revolution, deeply grasp the Chinese characteristics, essential requirements, and major principles of Chinese-style modernization, unswervingly promote Chinese-style modernization through informatization, and strive to compose the Internet on the new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way. A new chapter in building a strong country and contributing to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

1. In-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on Chinese-style modernization, and earnestly undertake the historical mission of promoting Chinese-style modernization through informatization

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping, based on the general trend of informatization development and the overall situation at home and abroad, has clearly put forward major conclusions such as “no informatization, there will be no modernization” and “informatization will drive modernization”, and he has deeply discussed informatization and Chinese-style A series of major theoretical and practical issues of modernization have profoundly clarified the important position and role of informatization in the overall socialist modernization drive. The first is to profoundly explain the internal relationship between the trend of the information revolution era and the historical process of national rejuvenation, emphasizing that all major countries in the world regard informatization as a national strategic focus and priority development direction, the map of world power has been redrawn due to informatization, and the Internet has become an An important force; informatization has provided a favorable opportunity for our country to seize the commanding heights of a new round of development and build new advantages in international competition, and has brought a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the Chinese nation. The second is to profoundly explain the internal relationship between informatization and Chinese-style modernization, emphasizing that Western developed countries are a “tandem” development process. Industrialization, urbanization, agricultural modernization, and informatization develop sequentially. It took more than 200 years to develop to the current level. year time. We want to catch up from behind and recover the “lost two hundred years”, which determines that my country’s development must be a “parallel” process, and industrialization, informatization, urbanization, and agricultural modernization are superimposed developments. Promoting the simultaneous development of new-type industrialization, informatization, urbanization, and agricultural modernization is a major strategic issue that concerns the overall modernization drive. Informatization is the accelerator and catalyst for the simultaneous development of the “four modernizations.” The overall goal of industrialization, informatization, urbanization, and agricultural modernization. The third is to profoundly explain the internal relationship between a strong network country and a modern socialist country, emphasizing that we must stand on the height of realizing the “two centenary” goals and the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and accelerate the construction of a strong network country; we must adapt to the new development of our country. We will fully implement the new development concept, cultivate new kinetic energy with informatization, promote new development with new kinetic energy, and create new brilliance with new development.

The 2021 World Internet Conference “Light of the Internet” Expo will be held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang from September 25 to 28. The picture shows the audience visiting the scene. People Pictures Zhai Huiyong/Photography

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition profoundly answered a series of major theoretical and practical questions about why and how to develop informatization, and profoundly clarified the era orientation, goal requirements, internal logic, and overall layout of promoting Chinese-style modernization through informatization , Path selection, which reflects the profound insight into the general trend of informatization development, the profound grasp of the development law of productivity and production relations, and endows the network information industry with a special and important historical mission. It points out the way forward and provides fundamental follow-up.

On the new journey, we must thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on cyber power, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and strengthen the “four consciousnesses”. “one self-confidence” and “two safeguards”, resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions, important instructions and instructions and the major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, deeply grasp the mission and task of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and comprehensively strengthen ” The sense of responsibility, mission and urgency of modernization and informatization first, adhere to the simultaneous advancement of the construction of a strong network country and the realization of the second centenary goal, consciously carry out informatization construction throughout the process of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and unswervingly use informatization Promote Chinese-style modernization, and help build a socialist modern power by building a cyber power.

2. Deeply understand that Chinese-style modernization is a major achievement of the long-term exploration and practice of our party leading the people, and firmly grasp the historical initiative of promoting Chinese-style modernization through informatization

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on Chinese-style modernization profoundly reveals the internal logic of Chinese-style modernization from foundation to development and its successful advancement and expansion, making us deeply aware that this road is hard-won. Chinese-style modernization is a long-cherished wish pursued by generations of Chinese people. Especially since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our party has continued to advance on the existing basis, so that Chinese-style modernization has a more complete system guarantee and a more solid material foundation. , more active spiritual power. The Internet letter front has a deep understanding of this. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee has clearly put forward the strategic goal of building a network power, and coordinated the planning and promotion of network security and informatization. China has built the world‘s largest information infrastructure with leading technology and superior performance, and technological innovation in the information field Historic breakthroughs have been made, the core technology industry system has developed rapidly, and the scale of the digital economy has increased from 11 trillion yuan in 2012 to 45.5 trillion yuan in 2021, ranking second in the world in terms of total volume. As of June 2022, the number of Internet users has reached 1.051 billion, the Internet penetration rate reached 74.4%, the construction of digital government affairs and digital society has been vigorously promoted, and the driving and leading role of informatization in modernization construction has been fully exerted. All-round, pioneering achievements and deep-seated and fundamental changes in the field of cyberspace are the true portrayal and vivid epitome of the new development and new achievements of Chinese-style modernization. The achievement of these achievements is rooted in the fact that General Secretary Xi Jinping is at the helm as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party, and in Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, especially in the scientific guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on the Internet power.

On the new journey, we must always adhere to, continuously expand and deepen the major theoretical and practical achievements of Chinese-style modernization, conscientiously summarize the development achievements and valuable experience of informatization development, strengthen historical confidence, strengthen historical initiative, and accelerate the pace of informatization development In order to effectively transform the trend of the era of information technology development into a strong driving force for accelerating economic and social development, enhancing overall national strength, and promoting socialist modernization.

3. Deeply understand the major principles of Chinese-style modernization, and firmly grasp the correct direction of promoting Chinese-style modernization through informatization

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that “Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization under the leadership of the Communist Party of China” and that “the party’s leadership is directly related to the fundamental direction, future, and ultimate success or failure of Chinese-style modernization.” The general secretary’s important exposition has defined the nature, tone, and position of Chinese-style modernization. The general secretary also clearly put forward five major principles of upholding and strengthening the party’s overall leadership, adhering to the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhering to the people-centered development idea, adhering to deepening reform and opening up, and adhering to the spirit of struggle. These major principles not only provide fundamental guidelines for promoting Chinese-style modernization, but also provide fundamental guidance for accelerating the development of informatization and promoting Chinese-style modernization through informatization.

From the perspective of Internet information work, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has stood at the political height of “if you can’t pass the Internet, you can’t pass the long-term governance”, reform and improve the Internet management leadership system mechanism, established the Central Network Security and Informatization Leading Group (later changed to the Central Network Security and Informatization Commission), put forward the major political principle of “the Party manages the Internet”, and comprehensively strengthened the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee on the Internet and information work, from Fundamentally solved the problem of “Kowloon water control” in the past. Only by unswervingly adhering to the Party Central Committee’s centralized and unified leadership of cybersecurity and informatization work can we maintain the correct direction, stimulate strong motivation, and gather majestic forces in the process of building a cyber power.

The 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference will be held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) from August 28th to 29th. The picture shows the participants visiting the exhibition at the conference site.Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ran/photo

On the new journey, we must deeply grasp the major principles of Chinese-style modernization, implement them in all aspects of the entire process of network security and informatization work, and ensure that the network information industry always advances in the correct direction and path. Unswervingly adhere to the party’s leadership over cybersecurity and informatization work, penetrate the party’s leadership into all aspects of cybersecurity and informatization work, and ensure that the party is always in charge of the overall situation and coordinating all aspects in the process of leading the information revolution and building a cyber power. To effectively improve the party’s ability to govern and lead under the conditions of informatization. Unswervingly follow the development path of the Internet with Chinese characteristics, firmly believe in the belief that the path will not change, and the will will not change, and continue to expand the way of Internet governance with Chinese characteristics. Adhere to the people-centered development idea, and regard the masses of the people as the deepest, longest-lasting, and most reliable source of power for the development of cybersecurity and informatization undertakings. Adhere to the deepening of reform and opening up, deeply promote all-round reform and innovation in the field of network information, including ideas, work content, methods and means, and institutional mechanisms, and unswervingly promote high-level opening up. Persist in carrying forward the spirit of struggle, enhance the awareness of responsibility, risk, and urgency, dare to take responsibility, dare to face difficulties, and effectively prevent and resolve major risks and challenges.

4. Deeply understand the scientific connotation of Chinese-style modernization, and firmly grasp the responsibility positioning of promoting Chinese-style modernization through informatization

The report of the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly summarized that Chinese-style modernization is a modernization with a huge population, a modernization with common prosperity for all people, a modernization with a harmonious balance between material civilization and spiritual civilization, a modernization with a harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and a modernization with peace. Modernization of the development path. These five aspects of Chinese characteristics profoundly reveal the scientific connotation of Chinese-style modernization, which is both a theoretical summary and a practical requirement. At present, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation represented by information technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, accelerating the flow and sharing of elements such as labor, capital, energy, and information. It provides an important opportunity for promoting Chinese-style modernization, a strong development momentum, an effective sharing mechanism, a rich material and cultural supply, a reliable high-quality development path, and a favorable external development environment for promoting Chinese-style modernization.

On the new journey, we must deeply grasp the scientific connotation of Chinese-style modernization, identify the responsibility positioning of the Internet information industry, and strive to provide strong services, support and guarantees for the realization of Chinese-style modernization with the new achievements in promoting the construction of a network power. Focusing on the modernization of a huge population, we must not only make good use of the favorable conditions that the number of netizens in the world is the largest in the world, but also fully consider the complexity and difficulty brought about by the broad masses of the people in terms of network management and network use after they have access to the Internet. The development of the network information industry will seek progress while maintaining stability, and make steady and long-term progress. Focusing on the modernization of common prosperity for all people, give full play to the advantages of the Internet inclusiveness, convenience, and sharing, accelerate the promotion of information to benefit the people for the people, and let the fruits of Internet development benefit all the people. Centering on the modernization of the coordination of material civilization and spiritual civilization, we will not only give full play to the driving and leading role of informatization, make the digital economy stronger, better and bigger, but also strengthen the construction of Internet content, accelerate the construction of network civilization, and make the Internet a new development engine and a new Matt. Focusing on the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, promote digital green production and lifestyle, and accelerate the coordinated transformation and development of digital green. Focusing on the modernization of peaceful development, deepen international exchanges and cooperation in cyberspace, promote the development of the global Internet governance system in a more just and reasonable direction, build a peaceful, secure, open, cooperative and orderly cyberspace, and build a community of shared future in cyberspace Promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

V. Deeply understand a series of major relationships that need to be properly handled in Chinese-style modernization, and firmly grasp the scientific method of promoting Chinese-style modernization through informatization

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that promoting Chinese-style modernization is a systematic project that requires overall planning, systematic planning, and overall advancement, and correctly handles top-level design and practical exploration, strategy and tactics, integrity and innovation, efficiency and fairness, vitality and order, and self-reliance. A series of important relationships such as self-improvement and opening up to the outside world. Handling this series of major relationships well not only provides important principles for promoting Chinese-style modernization, but also provides scientific guidance for doing a good job in network security and informatization in the new era.

On the new journey, we must properly handle the relationship between top-level design and practical exploration, resolutely implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, keep in mind the “big country”, closely connect with the actual work of cybersecurity and informatization, and strengthen our understanding of major theories, major strategies, and The research and planning of major policies will timely transform the good practices and experience created by the grassroots and the masses into policy mechanisms, and add luster to the overall cause of the party and the country with the new and outstanding cyberspace work. Properly handle the relationship between strategy and strategy, not only deeply implement the strategy of cyber power, enhance the forward-looking, overall, and stability of the strategy, achieve long-term persistence, grasp to the end, but also be flexible and adapt to local conditions. Important measures, major projects, etc. should be detailed, so as to move according to the trend and follow the trend. Properly handle the relationship between integrity and innovation, unswervingly adhere to the party’s management of the Internet, and adhere to the way of Internet governance with Chinese characteristics. Form and method innovation. Properly handle the relationship between efficiency and fairness, create higher efficiency than capitalism in terms of digital economy development and core technology breakthroughs, and at the same time more effectively maintain social fairness and justice, so that hundreds of millions of Internet users can gain more from sharing the fruits of Internet development feel. Properly handling the relationship between vitality and order not only releases the creative potential of the whole society, stimulates the vitality of the majority of Internet users and Internet information enterprises, but also coordinates development and security, maintains a good order in cyberspace, and forms a clean and upright network ecology. Properly handle the relationship between self-reliance and self-improvement and opening up to the outside world, not only to speed up the pace of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, solve the “stuck neck” problem, truly grasp the development initiative, but also promote a wider and deeper level of foreign cooperation and exchanges in the field of cyberspace, and deeply participate in international cyberspace Governance, and continuously enhance my country’s international voice and influence in cyberspace.

6. Deeply understand the strategic arrangements for Chinese-style modernization, and firmly grasp the main tasks of building a cyber power in the new era

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China carried out a macroscopic outlook on the “two-step” strategic arrangement for building a modern and powerful socialist country in an all-round way, focusing on strategic tasks and major measures for the next five years. On the new journey, we must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on Internet power, comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The strategic deployment and the realization of the second centenary goal will be promoted simultaneously, and the Chinese-style modernization will be effectively promoted through informatization, and we will strive to create a new situation in the construction of a strong network country and a digital China.

From July 22 to 26, 2022, the 5th Digital China Construction Achievements Exhibition will be held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. The picture shows the audience experiencing the smart medical project at the exhibition.Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Yi/photo

It is necessary to strengthen the construction of digital infrastructure, coordinate and promote the construction of network infrastructure, computing power infrastructure, and application infrastructure, vigorously promote systematic construction and large-scale deployment, and open up the information “artery” of economic and social development. Accelerate the breakthrough of core technologies in the information field, give full play to the advantages of my country’s socialist system, the advantages of the new national system, and the advantages of a super-large-scale market, concentrate efforts to fight the battle of key core technologies, and effectively grasp technological autonomy and development initiative. Make the digital economy stronger, better and bigger, give full play to the role of the digital economy as a key node in the domestic cycle and the strategic link in the domestic and international dual cycles, accelerate the integrated development of digital technology and the real economy, stimulate the vitality of the digital economy, and create a Internationally competitive digital industry clusters. Promote efficient coordination of digital government affairs, promote information system network interconnection, data sharing on demand, efficient business coordination, and promote online and offline integration. Accelerate the construction of a digital society, coordinate and promote the development of new smart cities and digital villages, create a ubiquitous, smart, convenient, fair and inclusive digital service system, and continue to improve the digital literacy and skills of all citizens. Promote the prosperity and development of digital culture, strengthen the construction of Internet content, continuously expand mainstream ideology and public opinion, innovate digital cultural product content and services, and develop new models of digital cultural services. Accelerate the construction of digital ecological civilization, further promote the coordinated transformation and development of digital greenization, strengthen the green transformation and upgrading of digital infrastructure, promote the establishment of a green and low-carbon circular development industrial system, and improve the ability to govern the digital environment. Build a solid network security protection barrier, comprehensively strengthen the network security guarantee system and capacity building, thoroughly implement laws and regulations on network security, data security, and key information infrastructure security protection, and earnestly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the broad masses of the people. Deepen international exchanges and cooperation in cyberspace, focus on high-level opening up, actively build bilateral, regional and international cooperation platforms, give full play to the role of platforms such as the World Internet Conference, and strengthen cooperation with emerging market countries, countries that jointly build the “Belt and Road” and developing countries Pragmatic cooperation, high-quality joint construction of the “Digital Silk Road”, and an open and win-win international cooperation pattern in the digital field.

Author: Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Director of the Office of the Central Cyber ​​Security and Informatization Commission, and the State Internet Information Office