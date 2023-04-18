Hard times in the Far East for VW, Audi, BMW & Co.

The gift of quickly implementing these trends is noticeable in the new registrations; also because Great Wall, Geely, Nio and Co offer their almost all electric vehicles at competitive prices – every customer wants a good deal here. Volkswagen is still a large single brand; plays only a subordinate role in the electric models, like the European competitors, who have traditionally linked up with Chinese cooperation partners. The market shares of the once so beloved German premium brands, which continue to generate a large part of their earnings in China, are often less than one percent.

Another problem is the cost structures: A medium-sized electric car can be produced in China around 10,000 euros cheaper. Manpower, material and energy are a heavy backpack throughout Europe and especially in Germany, which can hardly be balanced. The technological lead in combustion engines has disappeared anyway due to the ever-increasing number of electric models.