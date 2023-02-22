Meloni and Berlusconi increasingly at loggerheads. Here’s what’s happening

Giorgia Meloni she is furious with Silvio Berlusconi for his words anti-Zelensky just on the eve of his trip to Kievwhich inevitably led to the response of the Ukrainian premier in his presence at the press conference: “Berlusconi he doesn’t know what war is“. Meloni tried – we read in Repubblica – to reduce the risk and the questions, but by then it was too late. The Prime Minister hears isolated also on the front of sending weapons in the majority, it gets stronger and stronger, in fact, the Lega-Forza Italia axis to say no to sending Jet to Ukraine. When Kiev is left behind in the evening, the premier is Angry. “He does it on purpose — is the thesis that he delivers to the delegation — he does it for weaken me abroad”. The Knight does it on purpose. And he tries to complicate a political plan built in Palazzo Chigi for weeks. Atlantic membership mixed with the sovereignty of the Visegrad block. Biden and Zelenskyto compensate for the insulation a Bruxelles.

Just get to Kiev– continues the Republic – Melons she is greeted by Ukrainian music and a bouquet of flowers from the Ukrainian ambassador a Roma. “I’m here – she says – to make every Italian understand the importance of staying alongside Kiev“. The mission soon becomes a real one Chase. Joe chase Bidenwhich inevitably covers the Meloni’s journey and also forces her to one vain wait in a Polish airport border. In the end, however, the President calls her and invites her to Washington. And there’s more: authoritative sources of White House they filter appreciation for the positive management that the prime minister has in any case had in the first months of government, demonstrating herself reliable partner despite the difficult situation she is forced into in her own majority.

