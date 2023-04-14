Home Business Health – Federal Institute reports delivery bottlenecks for ten allergy drugs
Business

by admin
Berlin (German news agency) – The hay fever season has barely begun when allergy medications are becoming scarce. “There are currently ten delivery bottlenecks for approvals for drugs with an allergy indication,” said the spokesman for the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) of the “Rheinische Post” (Friday).

Budesonide, mometasone and fexofenadine are affected. In the case of the active ingredient combination sodium cromoglicate/reproterol, a supply bottleneck is forecast in some cases until the end of September. “The reasons for the delivery bottlenecks are different,” said the spokesman. The North Rhine Pharmacists’ Association warns of the consequences: “Supply bottlenecks are now also occurring with hay fever remedies. There are indeed enough over-the-counter hay fever remedies available. But the prescription drug fexofenadine is no longer available, although it is particularly well tolerated and effective for many allergy sufferers.” said the head of the association, Thomas Preis, to the editors. He emphasized: “Pharmacists can give ebastine instead, but the patients have to go to the doctor again to get a new prescription.”

