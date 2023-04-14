Insulin, antibiotics, anti-cancer drugs: the shortage of drugs continues. As soon as the situation with fever juice for children eased, the scarlet fever became a problem. MOPO asked the President of the Hamburg Chamber of Pharmacists, Kai-Peter Siemsen, what is missing, when it will get better – and what is the best way for patients to behave now.

MOPED:

Mr. Siemsen, which medicines are missing at the moment?

Kai-Peter Siemsen:

What is not missing? About every second prescribed drug has a delivery problem. This goes from antibiotics to antihypertensives, psychotropic drugs, insulin and cancer drugs. At the moment we have a massive need for the antibiotics penicillin and amoxicillin because waves of scarlet fever are sweeping the country. In the worst case, children have to be taken to the hospital because they can no longer be treated on an outpatient basis. That’s a catastrophe.

How do customers react?

Siemsen:

Some parents cry when they are in the pharmacy with their children who have a severe fever, and we cannot help them. It’s unbearable for the child and torture for the parents – and for us too to watch. Some colleagues also report that customers take their frustration, anger and helplessness out on them and that they are rudely snapped at.

When will it get better?

Siemsen:

In the summer, cold medicines and antibiotics are easier to get because they are used less. But with many chronic diseases it will stay that way. Many pharmaceuticals are only produced in China or India, so problems there affect all manufacturers equally. In some cases, there is also a lack of glass bottles, which are being produced less because of the high energy prices, or film for tablets. A lot comes together.

What is your advice to patients?

Siemsen:

Don’t hoard! If you are a chronic sufferer, you should not come to the pharmacy at the last minute. Sometimes you can switch to a different pack size or manufacturer, but in some cases we can’t do anything other than change the therapy with the doctors. We need a bit of advance notice for that.

