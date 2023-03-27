Rand 8.8 million citizens have private health insurance. But not everyone is happy with their choice. Many live in fear of rising premiums in old age. Offers from insurers to arm themselves against the later contribution burden with an additional module sound tempting.

However, so-called “contribution relief tariffs” are expensive, have to be paid for life and do not bring everyone the hoped-for savings. There are usually better alternatives to reduce the premium burden today, not only in retirement. WELT explains what is advisable – and what is not.