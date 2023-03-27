Home Business Health insurance: This is how private health insurance customers protect themselves from excessive contributions when they retire
Business

Health insurance: This is how private health insurance customers protect themselves from excessive contributions when they retire

by admin
Health insurance: This is how private health insurance customers protect themselves from excessive contributions when they retire

Rand 8.8 million citizens have private health insurance. But not everyone is happy with their choice. Many live in fear of rising premiums in old age. Offers from insurers to arm themselves against the later contribution burden with an additional module sound tempting.

However, so-called “contribution relief tariffs” are expensive, have to be paid for life and do not bring everyone the hoped-for savings. There are usually better alternatives to reduce the premium burden today, not only in retirement. WELT explains what is advisable – and what is not.

See also  Featured Announcement: Kweichow Moutai plans to invest 4.11 billion yuan to build the first phase of the "14th Five-Year" Maotai Liquor Xishui Tongmin Dam Project_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Another high-tech industry in Japan was hit hard...

Green cars, no to biofuels, but for Italy...

Brunette at Cnel, addressed on Twitter. “A political...

Warning strike: civil servants are not allowed to...

Lapo Elkann leaves Ginatta’s son, but the bond...

Labor market – DIW sees great potential for...

Heaters: The idea of ​​the scrappage premium misses...

Cars, a (definitive) slap from the EU to...

Politics – Israeli opposition leader Lapid ready for...

Bitcoin back in the spotlight after the banking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy