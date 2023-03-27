The action plan was developed by Bielefeld University together with the Hertie School of Governance and the AOK Federal Association. A total of 60 decision-makers from politics and practice discussed key areas of action, associated recommendations and opportunities for cooperation.

The “Alliance for Health Competence” launched in June 2017 by Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe has committed itself in a joint declaration to developing and implementing measures to improve health knowledge. The most important fields of action are the improvement of health education, good health information and decision-making aids, especially on the Internet, as well as more comprehensibility in doctor-patient discussions, but also in all other health professions.

The Federal Ministry of Health commissioned the Institute for Quality and Efficiency to develop a concept for a national health portal this year. The portal aims to bring together trustworthy, scientifically proven and independent health information. In order to improve the doctor-patient dialogue, the Federal Ministry of Health has funded the development of a model curriculum “Communication in Medicine” as part of the National Cancer Plan, which teaches students throughout their medical studies skills to explain knowledge about diagnosis and therapy in a comprehensible way, to respond to the questions of the patient and his relatives and to accompany them in the therapy.

The partners of the “Alliance for Health Literacy” are:

Federal Ministry of Health

Conference of Health Ministers of the Federal States

The Federal Government Commissioner for the interests of patients and the authorized representative for care

German Medical Association

Federal Dental Association

Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists

Federal working group SELF-HELP of people with disabilities, chronic diseases and their relatives eV

German Hospital Society

German Nursing Council eV

Joint Federal Committee

National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds

National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians

National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists

Consumer Center Federal Association eV

Association of Private Health Insurance eV

According to a study from 2017, more than half of the people in Germany (around 54 percent) only have “limited health literacy”. This means they have trouble finding health-related information, evaluating it, and making the right decisions about healthy living or managing illness. This applies in particular to older people, people with chronic illnesses, people with a low level of education and people with a migration background. Better health literacy pays off for individuals, but also for the community: according to WHO estimates, three to five percent of health expenditure is caused by insufficient health literacy. For Germany alone, this means around 9 to 15 billion euros.