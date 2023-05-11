Home » Health – Laumann sees a short-term relaxation in the shortage of medicines
Business

Health – Laumann sees a short-term relaxation in the shortage of medicines

by admin
Health – Laumann sees a short-term relaxation in the shortage of medicines

.

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – NRW Minister of Health Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) sees a relaxation in the shortage of medicines, at least in the short term. Laumann said at an event organized by the “Rheinische Post” on Wednesday evening that he had received feedback from wholesalers that they were able to get the scarce medicines on the world markets.

“I think we’ll get the bottlenecks under control a bit.” However, he warned that antibiotic shortages are global. The CDU politician demanded that more pharmaceutical production be brought to Europe again. The head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, agreed: “Germany used to be Europe’s pharmacy, now we’re lagging behind.” He criticized that three plants in India are responsible for the global production of diabetes medicines. “Globalization, as nice as it sounds, also means that when things get stuck, they’re stuck everywhere.” Gassen described the fact that antibiotic juices for children are currently not available as an oath of disclosure and called for a relocation to Europe. However, Laumann warned against exaggerated expectations. “Before we can produce here again on a significant scale, we will all be five years older,” said the minister.

HOME PAGE

See also  The MPS increase starts uphill: the rights collapse by 91%, the shares fall to 2 euros

You may also like

Robert Habeck: Heating rules and climate protection –...

The first vegetable steak lands in Italian restaurants

Audio and video calls on Twitter: Elon Musk’s...

Washington: US inflation rate surprisingly falls to 4.9...

Eni, shareholders approve financial statements and dividend. Board...

Politics – Pro Asyl “shocked” by the result...

Valditara: “Expensive rents? Only in cities governed by...

SAP joins the German AI specialist Aleph Alpha

Tax refunds up to 200 euros, here’s how...

Parties – Wagenknecht contradicts allegations of unfair dealings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy