Kaja Ostojić admitted about relationships that she was deceived | Entertainment

Kaja Ostojić spoke about her emotional choices and admitted that she had been deceived in the past.

Source: Instagram/kaya_ostojic

Local paparazzi caught them out together, and Kaja has not spoken about their relationship until now. She recently appeared at an event in the capital, and admitted that men do not approach her much, and in her new interview she admitted that her partners cheated on her and that she made bad choices.

“The marriage lasted two years, he played in Poland, I went as much as I could, we were both young and it was a hasty decision. It was not a decision to get married because we are sure that we will stay together for the rest of our lives, I never left from that, I married Uroš because we needed visas. I couldn’t get a visa, unless I was his wife, so they would send a letter of guarantee, and then I would go to the embassy and get a visa. That’s how it ended,” she began Kaya.

“It happened, they cheated on me, I wouldn’t name and talk about anyone in that context, but I experienced it. All kinds of things came to my mind in those situations, I have the Moon in Scorpio, I like to take revenge. I set up a boy paparazzo to take a picture of him with a girl who is his anti-advertisement, but that action ended semi-unsuccessfully, he didn’t take a nice picture of them. I said I can’t deal with that,” said Kaja and added:

“I made a bad choice, I had immature men, they wanted to have as many women as possible in their biographies.”

(WORLD/ New)