Health – RKI reports 7082 new corona infections – incidence drops to 41.1

Health – RKI reports 7082 new corona infections – incidence drops to 41.1

Berlin (German news agency) – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 7,082 new corona infections early Wednesday morning. That was 25 percent or 2,355 fewer cases than Wednesday morning a week ago.

According to the RKI, the incidence fell from 43.7 yesterday to 41.1 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days. According to the preliminary figures, the institute is currently assuming around 160,600 active corona cases with proof, which is around 40,000 fewer than a week ago. In addition, the RKI now reported 92 deaths within 24 hours in connection with the virus. Within the last seven days there were 549 deaths, corresponding to an average of 78 deaths per day (previous day: 83).

The number of deaths now stands at 169,894. So far, a total of 38.31 million people in Germany have tested positive for the corona virus. Since these are preliminary figures for today, they could be corrected later by the RKI.

