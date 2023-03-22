Udinese returns to training in view of the next league matches. The match against Bologna is two weeks away, the point on the match

Udinese returns to training in view of the next league matches. Despite the international break, there is still a good group that intends to be prepared. The workouts of Andrea Subtil they will start again from tomorrow, given that today the technician originally from Turin he requested and received a day off to run personal errands. Without the presence of the coach, today’s training was directed by the assistant coach: Cristante. This isn’t the only news of the day, let’s also see which other players have raised the white flag and didn’t show up at Bruseschi today.

Along with all the internationals, Portuguese centre-forward Beto got an extra day off. We know very well how important the striker is for the team’s economy and luckily his absence is nothing serious. Over the next few days he is ready to return to lead the team towards new important goals. Together with Beto another attacker has also raised the white flag, in this case we are talking about the attacking partner: Isaac Success. For the Nigerian, the situation is a little more complicated, given that his absence is due to a flu attack. Nothing excessively worrying and also in this case it is only a matter of days before his return to the group.

All others absent — Let’s not forget that there are ten players involved with their respective national teams and at the moment they are not present at Bruseschi. It goes by Jaka Bijol and Sandi Lovric (committed to the next European qualifiers) a Abankwah and Ebosele (ready to give their all with the Irish under). Starting next week, head only to Bologna which will be a crucial junction for the end of this important season. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Marino has chosen the new center forward << See also Expo Dubai "towards tomorrow": there is also the Israeli pavilion

March 21 – 16:37

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

